NHL insider opines Maple Leafs "make sense" for Brad Marchand, who will command a 4-year- "north of $8 million" contract in FA 

Brad Marchand is set for an interesting offseason as he becomes an unrestricted free agent. His last contract was an eight-year deal worth $49 million with the Boston Bruins. It had a cap hit of $6.125 million per season and ended after the 2024-25 season.

On the June 12 episode of The Chris Johnston Show, Chris Johnston talked about Marchand’s free agency. Johnston said that he first thought Marchand would sign a three-year deal. But after speaking with more people, he thinks Marchand might get a four-year contract.

"I've been saying he's probably going to get a three-year contract. The more I talk to people around the league, the more I feel he might even get a four-year contract in free agency," Johnston said (46:07).

Johnston believes the Toronto Maple Leafs are a team that makes sense for Marchand. Leafs GM Brad Treliving has said that the team wants a DNA change. Johnston said that signing Marchand could bring about that change.

"I do believe the Maple Leafs are a team that makes sense on some level for Marchand. They have cap space to spend. Brad Treliving said he's looking for a DNA change. It could be a DNA transplant. He's going to sign a major deal—north of $8 million. It could even be a four-year deal," Johnston added.

Marchand is expected to sign a deal worth more than $8 million per season. The Maple Leafs have $25.7 million in cap space this offseason. They will use a big part of it to re-sign John Tavares and Matthew Knies. Even after that, the Leafs should have space to add a big forward if they want.

The Leafs have often been linked with Sam Bennett, but it now seems that Bennett will stay with the Florida Panthers. Brad Marchand is seen as the Panthers forward most likely to sign with Toronto. Marchand hasn't ruled out joining the Leafs on July 1, but reports say that his price may be too high for the Leafs.

Brad Marchand received praise from former Bruins teammate

Brad Marchand has helped the Florida Panthers since being traded from the Boston Bruins in March. He had four points in 10 regular season games after returning from injury. In the playoffs, he has scored eight goals and added 10 assists.

Marchand scored the game-winner in double overtime in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final and also scored early in Game 1 and Game 3. Patrice Bergeron, his longtime teammate, said that Marchand is still the same hard-working player.

"Weird seeing him in Florida red, not Bruins black-and-gold,” Bergeron told NHL.com. "Otherwise, he’s the same competitive difference-maker I played with for so many years. ... I’m loving it."

Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron remain in touch and are close friends.

