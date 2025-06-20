NHL insider opines potentially Quinn Hughes shocking departure in 2027 has emphasized Canucks' interest in Bowen Byram

NHL insider Nick Kypreos has suggested that the Vancouver Canucks’ interest in Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram may be tied to concerns about a potential departure of their captain, Quinn Hughes.

The Canucks are among several teams pursuing Byram, with reports indicating that the Sabres and Byram are open to discussing a trade. The interest in Byram hints at broader strategic planning by Vancouver.

Speculation has arisen that Hughes may wish to join his brothers, Jack and Luke, with the New Jersey Devils, forcing the Canucks to decide whether to secure Hughes with a long-term contract or trade him for a significant return.

If they choose to trade Hughes, a player like Byram would be essential to fill the void. In his recent Toronto Star column, Kypreos emphasized that the Canucks are focused on acquiring a skating, puck-moving defenseman like Byram as a precaution against losing Hughes when his contract expires.

"The Vancouver Canucks’ interest in Buffalo Sabres defenceman Bowen Byram doesn’t appear to be swaying. There is emphasis on adding a skating, puck-moving defenceman to protect against a possible Quinn Hughes departure once his contract expires in 2027," Kypreos wrote.

Despite no trade rumors surrounding Quinn Hughes, the Vancouver Canucks are committed to doing everything possible to ensure their captain remains happy and stays with the team. Hughes has two years left on his six-year, $47.1 million contract and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Quinn Hughes selected for Olympic roster

Earlier this week, teams participating in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics announced the first six players for their preliminary men’s hockey rosters.

The United States named forwards Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk, and Jack Eichel, along with defensemen Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy, to its initial roster.

Hughes was one of the best defensemen in the league this season. He won the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenseman last season and was a finalist again this year. Despite playing only 68 games due to injury, Hughes still recorded 76 points, with 16 goals and 60 assists.

