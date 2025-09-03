NHL insider opines Steve Yzerman's Detroit Red Wings GM job status is under scrutiny, hinging on team's sustained playoff success

The Detroit Red Wings haven't made it to the postseason in nine seasons, the longest spell in the 99-year history of the Original Six franchise. Six of those seasons have come under the leadership of Steve Yzerman as General Manager. While the team has undergone a slow rebuild, patience is running thin among the Detroit faithful.

Ad

Steve Yzerman took over as Red Wings GM after a successful stint with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he turned them into contenders. In Detroit, that arc is yet to be completed. After finishing last in 2019-20 with a .275 PCT, they improved to .555 PCT in 2023-24, but that dipped again last season with an 86-point finish and .524 PCT. They missed the playoffs by five points.

As per NHL insider Frank Seravalli speaking on the Bleacher Report's Insider Notebook live stream, the Red Wings could decide between letting Yzerman go if his plan doesn't work.

Ad

Trending

"Well, I think to be frank, it has to be in question if they do miss the playoffs. I believe this season is year eight of the Yzerman plan," Seravalli said. "If my math is correct, it has been a while and they have yet to see the type of success or sustained success that they'd be looking for.

Ad

"And it has been going on and on and on with some of the same outstanding issues, including significantly improving this team's defense, which I would argue has not happened so far this summer and this offseason."

Ad

The Red Wings have been able to form a nucleus around captain Dylan Larkin. First-round picks under Steve Yzerman, Moritz Seider (2019) and Lucas Raymond (2020) are part of the core, while others like Marco Kasper are coming up.

The team also signed veteran goaltender John Gibson to support the defense this offseason. Contracts of veteran Patrick Kane, Jonathan Berggren, Ian Mitchell and Jacob Bernard-Docker, while free agent James van Riemsdyk signed a one-year deal.

Ad

Steve Yzerman makes his feelings about sustained playoff success

During the NHL's preview of the Red Wings ahead of the season, Steve Yzerman spoke about needing to build a team that can be regular.

"We're building a nucleus of a good team with the idea that this team is going to win," Yzerman said. "I don't measure success by making the playoffs one year and bowing out the next year. I consider it being continued success -- that you're in and expected to be in the playoffs, you're trying to win and aiming for Stanley Cups. That's what we're trying to do here."

The Red Wings have shown potential, going on a 17-5-2 stretch from December 27 to February 25 this past season after Todd McLellan was signed as head coach. They would hope for sustained success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama