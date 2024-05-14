"what the heck are we dealing with?" - NHL insider Paul Bissonnette slams Sam Bennett's explanation for hit on Brad Marchand

NHL insider Paul Bissonnette discussed the recent hit by Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett on Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand. On a recent episode of the "Spittin Chiclets" podcast, Bissonnette shared his thoughts on Bennett's explanation for the hit.

Sam Bennett had explained that he clocked Brad Marchand in when bracing for contact due to his injury. However, Paul Bissonnette dissected Bennett's words with a critical eye.

"I think we need to go back to the incident in Game 3. He obviously knew what he was doing there," Biz said on the "Spittin Chiclets" podcast.

Paul Bissonnette's criticism didn't stop there. He compared Sam Bennett's explanation to the persuasive skills of a lawyer:

"He came on after on TNT, and, like, the guy should be a legitimate lawyer. He basically said he was bracing himself for contact because of his injury, but 'Army' picked it up. I think most people, even seeing it from the other side, could see exactly how it went down."

Paul Bissonnette didn't advocate for an extreme punishment akin to being "chucked out of the playoffs Rafi Torres style." However, he believed a one-game suspension would have been a justifiable response to the incident.

"Listen, do I think the guy should be chucked out of the playoffs Rafi Torres style? Absolutely not. But I thought one game would have been justified, where it just would have shut everybody up," Biz said.

"And then, obviously, the guy who does it becomes the biggest factor in the game. For the league, it's probably like 'what the heck are we dealing with?'"

Brad Marchand will be unavailable for upcoming game 5

The Boston Bruins face a challenging Game 5 without captain Brad Marchand. He is sidelined due to an upper-body injury sustained from a controversial hit by Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett in Game 3.

Brad Marchand's absence in Game 4 contributed to a third consecutive loss for the Bruins. They face the pressure of getting eliminated by the Panthers. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery acknowledged Marchand's unavailability for Game 5.

"I think our focus is on our structure, our execution and getting ready to win Game 5," Montgomery said. "Now, giving him an opportunity is extra motivation, yes."

Despite a strong start in Game 4 with a 2-0 lead, Boston struggled offensively and managed only 18 shots on goal. The team ultimately fell to a 3-2 defeat. Brad Marchand contributed 29 goals and 38 assists during the regular season. He has scored 10 points in 10 postseason games in the playoffs.