NHL insider Pierre LeBrun claims $77,000,000 Toronto Maple Leafs star's stock has "'probably gone up" owing to electrifying 32-goal season

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun has claimed that Toronto Maple Leafs' pending free agent forward John Tavares has boosted his value after putting up impressive numbers this campaign.

Tavares' current seven-year, $77 million contract, with an $11 million AAV, ends at the end of the 2024-25 season, making him free to sign anywhere as an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

The 34-year-old veteran has made it clear that he'd like to stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the long haul, though nothing's been finalized yet. Lebrun believes Tavares' strong season has lifted his market value.

Speaking on SportsCentre with Jay Onrait, LeBrun explained that there were few talks about a new contract during the season, but nothing serious has taken shape. He suspects the Leafs are holding off until the season ends to make a move.

"There were a couple of conversations this year about his next contract, but not really any meaningful negotiations," Pierre LeBrun said. "I think the Leafs want to wait on this until the end of the season..... but I will say this—whatever the price was to sign John Tavares back in September, when I believe he would have been absolutely open to an extension, that price has probably gone up."

LeBrun added:

"He’s had another great year. And the idea that you’re getting this guy on a very, very cheap deal? Of course, he’s going to take a pay cut—he’s making $11 million right now, and he’s not that player anymore."

Considering his age and performance this season, Tavares is far from done. He has earned himself a better payday than what might've been expected before the start of the season.

John Tavares has amassed 65 points through 32 goals and 33 assists in 65 games this season, making him the leading goal scorer among all the other pending free agents in the league.

What's next for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs are coming off an emphatic 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in their most recent matchup. The club holds the first position in the Atlantic Division.

If the playoffs started today, the Maple Leafs would be up against the third-placed Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round. The Leafs will be up against the San Jose Sharks on the road at SAP Center next on Thursday.

