NHL insider pours cold water on top draft prospect Gavin McKenna potentially forcing a move to $1.75B franchise

Top prospect Gavin McKenna won’t be heading to the Pittsburgh Penguins following the 2026 NHL draft, insider Josh Yohe states.

Yohe responded to reader questions in his latest mailbag in The Athletic, published on Wednesday. In the mailbag, Yohe took a question regarding the presumptive top pick in the 2026 NHL draft, Gavin McKenna.

The question stated:

“What’s stopping Gavin McKenna from pulling an Eli Manning/Jaromir Jagr move next year and only wanting to play for the Pens? I’m sure he’d love to play alongside an idol like Sid.”

Yohe poured cold water on the question by stating:

“I just don’t see it happening. It’s frowned upon in the NHL and we don’t know that the kid wants to play in Pittsburgh. I’m sure he’d be perfectly happy with it, but who knows? Maybe Chicago gets the top pick. It’s a heck of a fun town. Lots of things can happen between now and then.”

McKenna, who thus far is considered the first pick in next year’s draft, could end up with a club like the Blackhawks, as they have a better chance of landing the top pick. Meanwhile, the Penguins, valued at $1.75 billion according to Forbes, would have to land the top pick to have a shot at McKenna.

Getting that top pick would mean either finishing last overall and winning the draft lottery or pulling off a stunning win like the New York Islanders did this past season.

Either way, it seems unlikely, in Yohe’s estimation, that Gavin McKenna would go out of his way to force a move to Pittsburgh.

Gavin McKenna chooses NCAA for next season

Gavin McKenna announced on Tuesday that he would be attending Penn State University in the NCAA next fall. The 17-year-old concluded his time with the Medicine Hat Tigers, opting to head to the NCAA instead of playing for another WHL team.

According to ESPN, McKenna stated:

"After two unforgettable seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers, I'm very excited to continue my hockey career at Penn State. I feel this is the next step in my development to reach my ultimate goal of playing in the NHL, and I am excited to get to Happy Valley.

"I'm very appreciative for all the support I've received so far, especially to my family who has been with me through it all."

McKenna will get a chance to further his standing as the top pick in the 2026 NHL draft by having another great season. McKenna tallied 41 goals and 88 assists for 129 points in 56 games with Medicine Hat. The Tigers landed in the Memorial Cup against the London Knights this season, failing to capture the title.

The Whitehorse, Yukon native landed the 2024 CHL Player of the Year, making him the third-youngest to receive the honor, following Sidney Crosby and John Tavares.

McKenna will likely enter the 2026 NHL draft, though he could return to the NCAA to round out his time there before turning pro.

