NHL insider praises Maple Leafs 'poised' attitude despite Brad Marchand, Panthers' physical play through 2-0 series lead

The Toronto Maple Leafs took a 2-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers after a 4-3 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday. Mitch Marner scored the game-winning goal just 17 seconds after Florida tied it early in the third period. His shot from above the right face-off circle beat Sergei Bobrovsky high on the blocker side. The Maple Leafs stayed focused despite the Panthers' physical play and efforts to distract them.

TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun spoke with Jay Onrait on "SportsCentre" and praised Toronto for staying calm under pressure. After Game 1 on Monday, Matthew Tkachuk went after Marner, but Marner skated away. In Game 2, Brad Marchand tried to get under William Nylander’s skin; however, Nylander ignored him and went to the bench. LeBrun said it showed growth and poise from the Leafs’ top players.

"It's the kind of poise that we've seen so far from the league players that perhaps, in the past, might have easily been distracted by that kind of thing, by Brad Marchand himself in some Boston series between the Leafs," LeBrun said on Wednesday (03:12). "But overall, the poise of this Toronto team too."

LeBrun added that Toronto looks more focused. He noted how the team responded right after giving up a tying goal. Instead of falling apart, the Leafs scored on the next shift.

"They gave up that tying goal early in the third period," LeBrun said. "Anton Lundell, in the past, it might have been a moment in a playoff game where everything comes off the rails for the core of this Leafs team, instead, they scored in the next shift. I mean, this is a bit of a different Leaf team that we see right now."

Brad Marchand says Maple Leafs are dangerous on the rush ahead of Game 3

Brad Marchand said the Toronto Maple Leafs are dangerous on the rush and take advantage of mistakes. He also mentioned that the Florida Panthers need to play perfect defense to stop them.

“Their biggest threat is that they are very good on the rush,” Marchand said on Wednesday, via NHL.com. “You have to be above them. It seemed like every time we gave them the opportunity to get above us, they created something and capitalized on it. It just shows how dangerous they are."

The Leafs have stayed calm and steady under pressure, not letting physical play or trash talk affect them. Toronto heads to Florida with a chance to extend its series lead to 3-0.

