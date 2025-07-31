NHL insider predicts Blackhawks will gauge Connor Bedard's true capabilities before offering 'upper-echelon' contract extension

When the Chicago Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard as the first pick in the 2023 NHL draft, they added a superstar for years to come. Now, the next step for them would be to lock in Bedard to a contract extension before he becomes a Restricted Free Agent (RFA) next year.

Ad

Bedard is currently signed to a three-year, $2.85 million contract. He can sign a new deal now. However, NHL analyst Frank Seravalli feels that there's still time before the two parties accept the terms of a new contract.

"I doubt it. I think from both ends, I'd want to see more of what Connor Bedard is ready to do at the NHL level," the analyst said. "Cap space is no issue, but I'd want to get that deal right. Are you paying him as one of these up-and-coming upper-echelon superstars, or are you paying him closer to a mid-range deal as he puts all the pieces together in his game?

Ad

Trending

"I don't want to say mid-range, obviously still a high-end player, but that cap situation is so uncertain for a contract moving forward, particularly if you're trying to project what he's capable of producing. From his end, I don't know that I'd want to jump right now, and from the Blackhawks' end, I don't know that I'd be rushing unless you see a true value play and opportunity.

Ad

"But then if you see that, you're going to have to convince the Bedard camp that this is the right time to go and sign for security as opposed to waiting and potentially getting a bigger payday."

[30:45 onwards]

Ad

By "upper echelon," Seravalli meant former No. 1 picks like Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid, who have become the faces of their respective teams. So far, Bedard has 128 points from 150 games played, which is a strong return for someone who just turned 20.

The Hawks would want to gauge his progress in 2025-26. The salary cap is expected to go up to $113.5 million in three years, meaning even Bedard and his team need to reassess their possibilities.

Ad

Connor Bedard expresses 'positive' update on current negotiations

Despite the Blackhawks' failure this past few seasons, Connor Bedard has expressed his desire to stay at the club while they rebuild. He gave an update on his negotiations with the team.

‘‘You talk here and there,’’ Bedard said via Chicago Sun Times. ‘‘It’s all been positive. Obviously, it hasn’t happened yet, but there’s no concern [about] anything from either end. There’s a good relationship there, so that will get done when it gets done.’’

Chicago will want to develop Bedard more while rebuilding the rest of the forward line around him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama