NHL insider predicts major shakeup in Maple Leafs following Brad Treliving’s press conference - “Got a blank canvas to try”

Brad Treliving spoke clearly and at length during his press conference on Thursday. He admitted that the Maple Leafs need real change. The team has reached the playoffs many times but has only won two series in nine years. That is not good enough.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli said on Friday during the "Daily Faceoff Live" that change is now likely. He called the press conference “a signal” that things will be different this time.

"I thought Brad Treliving's press conference today was incredibly detailed. At 50 minutes long," Seravalli said. "I thought it was full of candor. There were no punches pulled. This was a chance to set the table."

Seravalli explained that Treliving took over two years ago and inherited much of the Maple Leafs’ core. Some of the pieces added since then were good, but the playoff results were the same.

"We all universally thought heading into this playoffs, I think that this was the best iteration of the Leafs that we've seen in the Matthews and Marner era," Seravalli said. "And yet, when that falls short, yet again, you have no choice but to fully do the autopsy...

"He's got a blank canvas to try and turn this around and put it in a different direction. And I think this was your signal today, if you're a Toronto Maple Leaf fan, that for once and for all, change actually is coming."

According to Seravalli, fans should expect changes this time, and this was the clear message from the Maple Leafs GM's press conference.

Brad Treliving's clear message to Maple Leafs fans

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said the team’s “DNA” needs to change. That includes how the roster is built and how the team plays.

"If you keep getting to the same result, there's some DNA that needs to change," Treliving said, via NHL.com. "That's on me going forward. We've now started the planning, and it's early for putting a team together for 2025-26."

Mitch Marner, whose contract has ended, will become an Unrestricted Free Agent on July 1. He was a key focus during the media briefing. Treliving said talks with him are ongoing, but nothing is certain.

"I think Mitch is a tremendous player. I think he's a star. We're in that process right now," Treliving said. "... You have to prepare for every potential outcome."

Marner had a strong regular season with 102 points, his career high. But playoff success has not followed, and he registered only one assist in his last four games. The other core players, Auston Matthews and William Nylander, are signed long-term. But Treliving made it clear that no one is safe if changes are needed.

The Maple Leafs haven’t reached the conference final since 2002. They haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 1967. Fans are tired of early exits, and ownership expects better results.

