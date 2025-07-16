  • home icon
  NHL insider predicts monstrous contract figure for Kirill Kaprizov - "He'll get more than Leon Draisaitl"

NHL insider predicts monstrous contract figure for Kirill Kaprizov - "He'll get more than Leon Draisaitl"

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 16, 2025 14:01 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild
NHL insider predicts monstrous contract figure for Kirill Kaprizov- Source: Imagn

NHL insider Chris Johnston believes Kirill Kaprizov will get a massive contract extension with the Minnesota Wild.

Kaprizov is entering the final year of his five-year, $45 million deal and will be 29 when the contract ends. He was eligible to sign an extension as of July 1, but right now, the deal is not done.

However, Johnston expects the deal to be done, and he will get more money than Leon Draisaitl is getting per season.

"Kaprizov could be available. I would be surprised if he doesn't sign in Minnesota. It sounds like they will give him whatever he wants. I believe he'll get more than Draisaitl," Johnston said on SDPN (59:50).
Draisaitl is earning $14 million per season, so Johnston expects Kaprizov's number to be ahead of that. Johnston believes Kaprizov's AAV will come in around $15 million.

"I guess he wouldn't (be the highest-paid player), because the contract doesn't kick in till July 1st, 2026, even if he signs it now. And by that point, McDavid will be signing somewhere—or will have signed somewhere with the Oilers. So he may never actually be the exact highest-paid, but it wouldn't surprise me if he gets something like $15 million. If he's signing, he's going to be one of these last remaining guys who gets an eight-year deal, I think, if he stays in Minnesota," Johnston added.
Kaprizov is a five-time NHL All-Star and is one of the best players in the NHL.

The Russian recorded 25 goals and 31 assists for 56 points in 41 games as he dealt with injuries last season. His career-high is 108 points.

Wild GM wants to re-sign Kirill Kaprizov

Kirill Kaprizov is the face of the Minnesota Wild's franchise, and general manager Bill Guerin wants to make him a Wild for life.

Kaprizov can sign an extension as of now, and Guerin is confident he will get a deal done.

“I think Kirill likes it here, it’s a good fit. We obviously love him, he’s a great player,” said Guerin on The FAN Hockey Show on Sportsnet. “These are things that sometimes just take time, and you just have to work through it, but we want Kirill here for his entire career, and we’ll just work through it.”

Kaprizov helped the Wild make the playoffs last season. In the postseason, he recorded 5 goals and 4 assists for 9 points in 6 playoff games.

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Edited by Cole Shelton
