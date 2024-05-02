NHL insider provides latest on Auston Matthews as Leafs star skips morning skate ahead of Bruins Game 6

Toronto Maple Leafs star player Auston Matthews didn't participate in the morning skate on Thursday ahead of Game 6.

Matthews missed Game 5 after leaving Game 4 at the end of the second period due to an illness. Entering Game 6, Matthews was considered questionable, but NHL insider David Alter has said that the star forward didn't participate in the morning skate.

Maple Leafs reporter Mark Masters added more to it and said that Matthews is doubtful to play in Game 6.

"Auston Matthews is NOT on the ice at Leafs skate. He did skate earlier. It’s looking doubtful the Leafs center will play in Game 6."

It will be a big blow to Toronto who are facing elimination again, after beating Boston in overtime in Game 5, without Matthews.

Matthews skated with the injured Bobby McMann who is also out of the lineup and is yet to play a game this series. Matthews has one goal and two assists for three points in four games.

Why is Auston Matthews out?

Auston Matthews is reportedly dealing with an illness that's keeping him out of the lineup in the playoffs.

After Game 4, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe gave a troubling update on his star player.

"For whatever reason, it's not one of those run-of-the-mill, everyday type of illnesses that sort of come and go. It's lingered," Keefe said.

"The effects have lingered and it's gotten worse every time he gets out on the ice asserting himself. We've just got to manage that and give him the time that he needs."

Matthews is expected to miss his second straight game in the playoffs on Thursday night.

Toronto is down 3-2 in the series against Boston and face a do-or-die Game 6 at home. If the Maple Leafs beat the Bruins on Thursday, they will force a Game 7 in Boston on Saturday night.