Hockey Canada is under intense scrutiny as current and former NHL players face legal consequences related to a sexual assault case from 2018. The unfolding saga reached a critical point with a recent court hearing in London, Ontario.

NHL insider Rick Westhead shared the latest updates on X (formerly Twitter):

"During a 15-minute hearing, lawyers for four current and one former NHL players spoke to the justice of the peace in a London, Ont., court about next steps in this case."

One significant development from the hearing was the issuance of a publication ban by the justice of the peace. It safeguarded the identity of the alleged victim and two crucial witnesses involved in the case.

Crown attorney Heather Donkers informed the court about the substantial evidence collected by the London police, both in paper and audio format, known as disclosure. This evidence will be dispatched to the players' legal representatives via courier.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for April 30, where lawyers involved in the case will convene to discuss and review the disclosed evidence.

The previous update on the Hockey Canada scandal

The Philadelphia Flyers recently took significant measures in response to sexual assault charges against goaltender Carter Hart. They placed him on the non-roster list, signaling the seriousness of the allegations. Hart is expected to surrender to the London, Ontario, police following charges related to a 2018 incident during a Hockey Canada event.

Last week, Hart, alongside Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, took indefinite leaves from their respective teams. Formenton obtained permission from HC Ambrì-Piotta in Switzerland. All five were part of the 2018 U-20 Team Canada, which faced criticism amid sexual assault allegations.

The London police initiated an investigation on Hockey Canada in 2022. This came after the organization settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed eight team members sexually assaulted her after a fundraising gala.

Court documents show the woman, aged 20, accused "John Doe #1" of taking her to a hotel room where seven others engaged in undisclosed sexual acts. Her allegations include intimidation, restriction and a coerced video statement. Initially seeking $3.55 million, the woman dropped the lawsuit after settling with Hockey Canada, prompting legal action against the players.

The Flyers' move reflects the severity of the situation.