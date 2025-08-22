NHL insider pulls no punches on Frank Nazar's 7-year, $46.2M Blackhawks extension

Frank Nazar’s contract extension with the Chicago Blackhawks has drawn strong reactions, and NHL insider Frank Seravalli gave his clear view on it. Nazar signed a seven-year deal worth $46.2 million on Wednesday. The contract carries an average annual value of $6.59 million and will begin in 2026-27. Until then, he will finish the last year of his entry-level contract.Seravalli praised the move, calling it “an incredibly smart wager.” He pointed to Nazar’s impact in his first full season, where the young forward collected 12 goals and 14 assists in 53 games.“He was the Chicago Blackhawks best and most noticeable player up front,” Seravalli said on Saturday’s CHSN.Seravalli also added that Nazar “outpaced Connor Bedard and certainly played way better in a lot of key areas.” The insider pointed out Nazar’s competitiveness, effort and high-end skill. These traits, he explained, make him exactly the type of player Chicago needs in their top six.The timing of the deal also makes sense when looking at the Blackhawks’ cap space.“When you’ve got the freedom and flexibility to do something like this, you take the bat off your shoulder and swing,” Seravalli said.Nazar’s rookie season showed consistent development, even if not perfect. His -11 rating reflected defensive challenges, but he contributed in other areas. He scored once on the power play, added three power-play assists and chipped in a shorthanded goal. Seravalli expects the value of the deal to grow quickly.“I don’t think it’s outside of the realm of possibility that Frank Nazar, within a very short period of time, is playing at a $10 million a year level,” he said.By signing early, the Blackhawks secured Nazar’s prime years at a lower cost, keeping him under contract through age 29.Kyle Davidson calls Frank Nazar an integral piece after contract extensionOn Wednesday, Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson also shared his views about Frank Nazar’s contract. He said:“Frank elevated his game last season and has proven himself to be one of the top young talents in the League.”Davidson explained that Nazar’s speed and playmaking create chances for teammates and problems for opponents. He also called Nazar “an integral piece of our team” and said the Blackhawks are happy to have him signed for the long term.Frank Nazar, drafted 13th in 2022, has moved from prospect to an important piece of Chicago’s rebuild. His first year gave a glimpse of what he can bring, and the organization chose to invest in his future. Seravalli sees it as a forward-looking step that gives the Blackhawks both stability and long-term value.