NHL insider questions claim of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl reportedly being held to 0 points in beer hockey game

By ARJUN B
Published Jul 23, 2025 06:14 GMT
NHL insider
NHL insider's take on Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl playing in beer hockey game Credit: Bardown Instagram post

Edmonton Oilers superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl made an appearance at a beer league hockey game at Newmarket, Ontario. However, reports that the dynamic duo were held off the scoresheet have left NHL insider Frank Seravalli skeptical.

On the NHL Insider Notebook, Seravalli shared his thoughts on the unexpected beer league outing.

"First off, thank God I wasn't on the other end of that because that would certainly strike the fear of God into me going up against those two guys and how well they skate in any sort of beer league appearance," Seravalli said. (18:30)
Seravalli appreciated how, on an ordinary weeknight, two of the best players in the world showed up at a local rink in Toronto. People came in just to watch them, and word spread quickly through on social media.

Still, for anyone on those teams, getting the chance to play with or against those stars had to be the thrill of a lifetime, noted Seravalli. Despite reports of Connor McDavid and Draisaitl being held to zero points in a 6-2 loss, Seravalli questioned the accuracy of the information.

"So, uh, pretty awesome to see. And yeah, I don't I don't know about the reporting. Were those scores accurate? Were they really held off the board? Maybe they were just out there having fun."

He went on to suggest that the duo might have simply been out there "having fun" rather than trying to dominate the game.

Beer League referees awestruck by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's appearance

It's not every day that beer league hockey players get to share the ice with NHL superstars. One of the referees, on seeing Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in Beer League, shared their thoughts:

"Honestly, it's incredible to see them coming down the ice. It's nothing like you've ever seen," the ref told BarDown, a hockey and sports culture website owned by TSN.
The referee admitted to feeling a bit starstruck by the presence of the Edmonton Oilers' dynamic duo:

"Honestly man, you work harder. You work harder for these guys. Like, yeah, it's summer league in July, but you want to give these guys good effort."

While the NHL stars didn't find the back of the net, the referees weren't too surprised.

"That goalie stood on his head out there, so not too shocked, actually," another official said.
The referees revealed that they had received a text earlier in the day, alerting them to the special guests, which made the experience all the more exciting.

"I got a text from here today to expect them, which is pretty cool," one ref shared.

Connor McDavid and Draisaitl are coming off a second consecutive Stanley Cup Finals loss to the Florida Panthers.

