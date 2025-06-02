NHL insider quotes Sam Bennett's next contract figure, shoots down $10 million AAV speculations - "Not paying a penny more" 

NHL insider Frank Seravalli has shut down the idea that Sam Bennett could earn $10 million per season. Bennett is set to become an unrestricted free agent after his four-year, $17.7 million deal with the Florida Panthers. That contract carried an average annual value of $4.425 million and ends after the 2024–25 season.

Some reports claimed Bennett might get close to $10 million per year in free agency. Seravalli disagrees. When asked if someone would offer Bennett that much, he replied:

“I don’t think so.”

He added that NHL general managers face a tough job. They must build one kind of team for the regular season and another for the playoffs. Seravalli explained that players like Mitch Marner help teams reach the playoffs, and then players like Sam Bennett are needed to finish the job. That is why Bennett's value rises in the postseason, not always in the regular season.

"100% and you need other players to bring another guy into the conversation, Mitch Marner," Seravalli added.

"Mitch Marner helps you get to the playoffs. Then you need Sam Bennett to come in and finish the job, which is why I think being a general manager in this league, more than other leagues, is exceptionally difficult, because you have to build one type of team for the regular season and then a whole other type of team for the postseason that can grind and play physically and big and win."

When asked what kind of contract he would give Bennett, Seravalli was clear.

"I'm holding my nose giving him seven times seven and a half," Seravalli said. I'm not paying him a penny more is someone gonna give him $10 million."

Bennett’s strong playoff performances have raised his profile and he has been a key part of Florida’s playoff success. Since joining the Panthers from Calgary, he has played the best hockey of his career, posting 49 and 51 points in two of the last four seasons.

Sam Bennett prefers to stay in Florida despite free agency interest

At 28 years old, Bennett still has good years ahead, and he has drawn interest from other teams, including his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs. But, a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period says Bennett prefers to stay in Florida.

"Sam Bennett's preference is to stay in Florida."

For now, his focus is on the Stanley Cup Final, but his contract will be a major topic once the season ends. If Florida wants to keep him, they will have to offer more money or more years, however, it looks unlikely that any team will pay him $10 million per season.

