NHL insider raises a red flag over Sidney Crosby's mysterious injury status ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

Sidney Crosby's injury status remains unclear ahead of next week's 4 Nations Face-Off, raising concerns for both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Team Canada. Crosby has scored 17 goals and 41 assists for 58 points this season and is on pace for another 85+-point season. However, things have gotten "serious" since he missed practice on Wednesday.

On Insider Trading, TSN’s hockey insider Chris Johnston pointed out the secrecy surrounding his condition, comparing it to other players’ more transparent injury updates.

"Good news, he was on the ice in Pittsburgh on this day (Thursday). Was able to be skating on his own, did a couple drills with the team, but that is obviously an encouraging sign, after he missed practice Wednesday," Johnston said. "The bad news here, I would suggest, is just how secretive everyone around the situation is being. It's almost like they're guarding the nuclear codes when asked about Crosby, about potential availability.

"And you can contrast that with other players, like, say, Mitch Marner, who missed the game for the Maple Leafs this week. Everyone, in that case, was quick to say, ‘Don't worry, he's going to play’. So this is still somewhat up in the air."

Sidney Crosby skated on his own Thursday for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury on Tuesday. He was briefly with his teammates before switching to solo drills. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said the solo skate was planned and that Crosby is still being evaluated.

"I think there's a whiff of optimism behind the scenes, but until we hear anything definitively, this is a serious situation for Canada." Johnston added.

Sidney Crosby’s injury happened in the third period of Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils. He collided with Luke Hughes and Erik Haula, favoring his left arm as he went to the bench. After being examined, he returned and played through overtime and the shootout.

The Penguins face the New York Rangers on Friday and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday before the NHL breaks for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Team Canada plays Sweden on February 12 in Montreal. Crosby’s availability for both teams remains uncertain.

Sidney Crosby couldn't help Penguins win over Devils on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost 3-2 in a shootout to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. Sidney Crosby contributed one assist and played 22:14 minutes, recording four shots on goal.

Jack Hughes scored first for the Devils at 19:43 of the first period. Hughes made it 2-0 at 9:14 of the second assisted by Bratt. Rakell cut the lead to 2-1 at 14:56 with a wraparound goal. Kevin Hayes tied it 2-2 at 7:53 of the third.

After overtime, Timo Meier scored in the seventh round of the shootout to win it for New Jersey. Alex Nedeljkovic made 19 saves for Pittsburgh, while Nico Daws stopped 25 shots for the Devils.

