Mitch Marner signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs before being traded on July 1. His move to the Vegas Golden Knights marked the end of his long run in Toronto. Marner, who was nearing unrestricted free agency, was traded after playing over 600 games with the Leafs.

Frank Corrado, a former NHL player and TSN analyst, spoke about the trade and Toronto’s off-season on Tuesday’s First Up. He said Leafs general manager Brad Treliving’s signings were “not bad” given the situation. Corrado noted Marner’s high skill level and how tough it is to replace that. He said (4:13):

“Mitch Marner was super skilled, so you can't just go, you know, completely the other way.”

He also said new players like Nicolas Roy and Dakota Joshua bring size and presence. Toronto seems to be building differently now, not trying to copy Marner’s style. Corrado added:

“It was never going to be, Oh, Mitch Marner came out, and Lucas Raymond came in. Wow. What a right-handed winger who's, you know, who's a lead in his own way. It just, it wasn't going to be like that.”

Marner’s time in Toronto ended under pressure. He faced strong criticism from fans and media during the playoffs. Though he had 102 points in the regular season, his playoff performance dropped. He had two goals and 11 assists in 13 games.

Corrado said the Leafs had to change their approach after Marner left. He said:

“Given the circumstances as far as who was available and the costs of certain players, it's not bad. It could have been worse.”

Treliving chose to spread the cap money around rather than chase a star. The signings may not be flashy, but they gave more depth.

Now, Marner plays for Vegas and wears jersey number 93. He was born in Markham, Ontario, and is 28 years old. Before the trade, he spent his entire NHL career with the Maple Leafs.

Golden Knights GM wanted a sign-in-trade for Mitch Marner

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said the sign-and-trade with Toronto worked well for both teams. He said the eight-year, $96 million deal helped lower Mitch Marner’s cap hit. This made it easier for Vegas to add him.

"We wanted to do a sign and trade with Toronto (to be eligible to sign eight years)," McCrimmon said, via NHL.com. "So for us, the eighth year really helped us in terms of what the AAV might be on his contract, it’s about building a team that can win a Stanley Cup."

McCrimmon said they wanted to improve scoring from the wings. Marner helps with that.

"To improve the offense from our wingers ... Mitch Marner does all that." McCrimmon said.

Marner said he was thankful for his nine years in Toronto and now looks forward to playing in Vegas with Jack Eichel.

