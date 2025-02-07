NHL insider remains 'cautiously optimistic' on Sidney Crosby's availability for 4 Nations Face-Off despite latest injury update

Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby's status for the upcoming Four Nations Face-Off tournament is in question due to an upper-body injury. The Pittsburgh Penguins superstar was officially ruled out of Friday night's game against the New York Rangers, further complicating things.

Daily Faceoff NHL insider Frank Seravalli provided an update with the latest on what he's hearing regarding Crosby's availability for the 4 Nations.

"Team Canada, is cautiously optimistic, I would say, that the captain will be in the lineup six days from now when the puck drops on the 4 Nations, between Team Canada and Sweden in Montreal.

"The belief is that this is a left wrist injury and a bit of a mixed bag for Crosby on Thursday, as he did skate, but did not do much shooting, as he was on his own on a separate ice sheet from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"He was receiving passes, seemed to be skating just fine, but after getting crunched, it's important to keep in mind with that left wrist, September 2021, he had surgery, had some plates inserted there," Seravalli said.

Seravalli then looked at the Pens' upcoming schedule and what they might do with Crosby:

"Not a prediction, but as we look forward toward this weekend, the Pittsburgh Penguins have back-to-back games. Don't be surprised if Sidney Crosby does travel. It is the Penguins' fathers trip, his dad is already in town and ready to go on the trip and rest up before Wednesday's 4 Nations Face-Off opener.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins, and Team Canada know how much Crosby means to this tournament, and he's trying to gear up and get ready." Seravalli added.

Crosby took part in Friday's morning skate which is a positive sign. It will be interesting to see whether he plays on Saturday night in Philadelphia. Team Canada will be monitoring their captain closely in the days to come.

Sidney Crosby's absence is a major loss for the Penguins and potentially Team Canada

There is no replacing Sidney Crosby. Whether it's the Pittsburgh Penguins or Team Canada, the absence of number 87 would leave a massive void in the lineup. At 37 years old, Crosby remains one of the best players in the world having produced 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists) through 55 games played this season.

The Nova Scotia native leads the Penguins in point scoring and ranks eighth among Canadian NHLers in points. He's also the captain of both teams, providing leadership on and off the ice. Hockey fans are hopeful that Sid will be able to suit up for his country to play alongside fellow superstars Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.

Sidney Crosby's next chance to return to game action comes on Saturday night in Philadelphia against the Flyers. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at the Wells Fargo Center.

