NHL insider reports Capitals assistant coach high on Pittsburgh Penguins’ favorite list for next HC role

The Pittsburgh Penguins are one of four NHL teams that still have a head coaching vacancy.

Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be completed on Sunday night, as more and more teams shift their focus towards the offseason.

The New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, and Philadelphia Flyers have all found their new bench bosses in recent weeks. That leaves the Pens, Blackhawks, Bruins, and Kraken as the remaining teams searching for their guy.

General manager Kyle Dubas had stated from the start that this would be a lengthy process, with the potential of it dragging into June. That's been the case thus far, though one name appears to be putting himself among the frontrunners for the position. That being Washington Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love.

Team reporter Josh Yohe shared the latest he's hearing on the Penguins' coaching search, including specifics on Love. He posted the link to the article in The Athletic on X (formerly Twitter).

"One candidate to watch is Washington Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love. Penguins team sources have told me that Love, who was a very successful junior and AHL coach, was impressive during his interview. He seems to be on the short list of favorites for the job," Yohe wrote.

Yohe also went on to mention that Love, who was a tough player during his minor-league playing career, fits Kyle Dubas's desire for a bigger and tougher Penguins team moving forward.

Penguins GM Kyle Dubas is currently in Stockholm, Sweden

While the Pittsburgh Penguins are in the midst of looking for their head coach of the future, Kyle Dubas is on a whole other continent.

The 39-year-old is Team Canada's general manager at the IIHF World Championships, currently ongoing in Stockholm, Sweden, before heading over to Herning, Denmark.

Team Canada is a perfect 5-0-0, with a 28-2 goal differential, poised to make a run for a gold medal. The final game is scheduled for Sunday, May 25, which means Dubas won't return to North America for at least another week. It's fair to expect a coaching decision in Pittsburgh not to come until after Dubas and the Canadians are all finished at the Worlds.

For now, Pens fans can watch Sidney Crosby continue to light it up when Canada is next in action on Monday afternoon against Team Finland. The puck drops at 2:20 p.m. EST at Avicii Arena.

