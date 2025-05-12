NHL insider reveals $1.6B franchise eyeing ex-Canucks HC Rick Tocchet despite interest from rivals Bruins, Flyers, Penguins

The Rick Tocchet sweepstakes have reached a fever pitch. Weeks after declining a contract extension from the Vancouver Canucks and stepping away from the team, Tocchet has become the most highly sought-after option on the head coaching market.

Five other teams, not including the Canucks, are still in search of their next bench boss. The Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, and Pittsburgh Penguins have all been linked to Rick Tocchet over the last week. However, according to Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Seattle Kraken, worth $1.6 billion per Forbes, might be the most interested of them all.

The problem is that the feeling may not be mutual. Friedman spoke about the latest he's heard regarding Tocchet during Monday's edition of "32 Thoughts: The Podcast."

"The line I heard on Tocchet, it made me laugh, is he's not interviewing with teams. He's interviewing teams. Basically he's interviewing them more than they're interviewing him. So I'm curious to see what's going to end up here. I think Seattle had a lot of interest in him. I'm not convinced that's going to happen. I don't know about Philly. I think he's very high on their list, but I'm just not sure what's going to happen there," Friedman said (52:49).

"You know, Boston, the one thing about Boston is Tocchet sees himself as worth a certain market. We know that from his balance with Vancouver. Boston historically hasn't gone there, like I think Vancouver's offer was in the fours. Boston historically hasn't done that, so I don't know. I mean, it could work out. I just don't know. But that's what someone said to me about Tocchet. Teams aren't interviewing him. He's interviewing them," Friedman added.

Seattle fired head coach Dan Bylsma after just one season with the team, where the Kraken went 35-41-6, missing the playoffs and finishing among the bottom six in the league standings.

Rick Tocchet was back on TNT this weekend

While in the midst of interviewing for almost every head coaching vacancy in the NHL, Rick Tocchet made an appearance on the NHL on TNT panel over the weekend.

Tocchet was a regular at the network back in 2021 before taking over behind the bench in Vancouver. Paul Bissonnette and the boys enjoyed his return.

There have been rumblings that Tocchet could make a full-time return to TNT rather than coaching; however, he appears to be quite far along in the process of interviewing for his next NHL gig.

Rick Tocchet has the head coaching market on hold, and it will remain that way until he makes a final decision.

