NHL insider reveals Arizona Coyotes failed to make hotel payments, were demanded to pay with certified cheques

The Arizona Coyotes reportedly failed to make hotel payments while the team was on the road.

On his Daily Faceoff Podcast, NHL insider Frank Seravalli said that he had been told the Coyotes were not paying their hotel bills. That forced hotels to require Arizona to pay for their rooms in advance or the team would be denied permission to stay.

"Seravalli said earlier in the season Coyotes weren't paying their hotel bills and hotels around the league banded together and demanded Coyotes paid for their hotel stays upfront with a certified cheque."

NHL teams not paying for their hotel is unheard of and surprising. But it's the latest in the saga of the Coyotes and owner Alex Merulo.

NHL working on moving Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City

The Arizona Coyotes have been playing home games at the University of Arizona's arena as the team searches for a new arena.

However, earlier this week, it was revealed that the NHL is making progress on moving Arizona to Utah.

The league would reportedly buy the Coyotes for $1 billion and then sell it to Ryan Smith, the owner of the Utah Jazz, for $1.3 billion, with the other 31 owners splitting the $300 million.

However, Smith says he won't confirm he will be buying the Coyotes, as he rather makes it clear he's just focused on getting an NHL team.

“People who know me know I’m pretty direct. If that were the intention, I would just come out and say that,” Smith said to The Athletic, when asked if he is targeting the Coyotes.

“We’re not about trying to mess with anybody else’s world. I know what it’s like to be in a partnership like we are in the NBA. There is a way to go about it.

“I don’t want to get involved with how they deliver a team. We’re showing that we’re ready, and that’s what we’re putting forward,” Smith said. “We talk to them frequently. They know our interest. They see what’s going on. They see the value, and they’re intrigued.”

It does seem likely that Arizona will be moving to Utah and Ryan Smith will be the newest owner of an NHL team.