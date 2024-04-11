NHL insider reveals how Arizona Coyotes players have reacted to rumored Utah relocation

The rumored relocation of the Arizona Coyotes to Utah has the players and staff of the team scrambling for answers. Per NHL insider Frank Serravalli, the move to Salt Lake City could happen as early as next week.

Players were reportedly blindsided by the news, having received little information from management. The lack of transparency in communication has left many anxious and uncertain about their futures.

Insider Elliotte Friedman noted most details have had to come from leaked reports rather than direct communication.

Understandably, this lack of transparency has not sat well with Coyotes players. NHL analyst Craig Morgan reported that the team was "not excited" about picking up and moving to a new city on such short notice.

“I know that. They’re not excited about it.” Morgan said, per NHL News' tweet.

Expand Tweet

For players with families and roots in Arizona, the disruption is significant.

The relocation could also have implications for the team's performance and chemistry. With so much uncertainty swirling, it may be difficult for players to focus on hockey.

GM Bill Armstrong will likely see a rise in trade requests. Stars like Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz and Logan Cooley will want to avoid lingering in an unsettled situation.

Arizona Coyotes HC Tourigny discusses relocation rumors' impact on the team

The relocation rumors surrounding the Arizona Coyotes this season have taken a toll on the team, per coach Andre Tourigny. Speaking before the Coyotes' recent road game against the Vancouver Canucks, Tourigny reflected on the negative impact the speculation has had.

“The first time that [relocation] rumor came, it was Jan. 24, and that’s the day we started a 14-game losing streak, so we cannot pretend it did not affect our team,” Tourigny said. “Unfortunately, that had a huge impact on our season. We did not deal with it the right way at the time.”

Expand Tweet

The relocation chatter began on January 24th. Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith said he could provide an NHL-ready arena in Salt Lake City immediately and requested the league begin expansion talks.

Before Smith's comments, the Coyotes were hanging around a playoff spot, just two points out. But the 14-game slide that followed essentially eliminated Arizona from postseason contention.

Despite the off-ice adversity, the Arizona Coyotes managed to pull off a thrilling 4-3 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on the road.

"We did not manage the distraction really well the first time," Tourigny said after the game. "Not everybody [gets] a second chance, but we had a chance to do better this time, and I really like the attitude."

The Coyotes still have two more games left on their current road swing before finishing the regular season at home against the Oilers on April 17th.