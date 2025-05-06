NHL insider reveals inside details on Mikko Rantanen-Colorado Avalanche contract negotiations

Mikko Rantanen has already cemented himself as a legend in Dallas.
The Stars' superstar winger took over the final three games of their first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche like very few can.
His former team flat-out could not contain him, and now the organization will spend the summer rueing their decision to trade him in the first place. Rantanen never wanted to leave Colorado, and more backstory of the negotiations between his camp and the Avalanche is starting to come out in the aftermath.
Sportsnet NHL insider Nick Kypreos broke down everything he knows about the Rantanen contract situation in Colorado on the Kyper and Bourne show on Monday. Sportsnet 590 The FAN shared the video on X (formerly Twitter).
"I believe that their last offer came in around 11.6, and now the agents are at 13 on a fair market price for him. And then, Rantanen got involved; he went back to the office and said, I am flexible; we can work this out. And then 48 hours to 72 hours later, traded to Carolina," Kypreos said.
"He would've signed at 12 all day long. I'm telling you, all day long. I can sit here with a straight face and look at both of you and say, That same contract would've got it done in Colorado," Kypreos added.
Mikko Rantanen wound up signing an eight-year, $96,000,000 contract with the Dallas Stars, which, as Kypreos mentioned, was worth $12 million in average annual salary. He entered the year as a pending UFA in the final season of the six-year, $55,500,000 contract extension signed with the Avalanche in 2019.
Mikko Rantanen sits in a tie for the lead in playoff points
A dominant finish to their first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche propelled Mikko Rantanen to the top of the playoff point-scoring leaderboard.
The 28-year-old racked up 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in those seven games, with 11 of those points coming from Games 5 through 7. He is currently tied with Maple Leafs star William Nylander (12 points) and Jets star Kyle Connor (12 points).
He's continued to add to his gaudy playoff numbers thus far in his NHL career. Most importantly, he's seeking to win his second Stanley Cup, this time as a member of the Dallas Stars.
Mikko Rantanen and the Stars begin their second-round series against the Jets with Game 1 on Wednesday in Winnipeg. The puck drops at 9:30 p.m. EST at Canada Life Centre.
