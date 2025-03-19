NHL insider reveals "precise" roster announcement dates for hockey teams playing 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy 

With NHL players taking part in the 2026 Winter Olympics, preparations have gotten underway to determine which players will represent their countries in Milano-Cortina next February.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun shed more light on the matter in a post on X/Twitter:

“The plan as of now regarding Olympic rosters is for each country to name 6 players in June and the rest of their rosters end of December.”

LeBrun’s announcement is reminiscent of this year’s 4 Nations Face-Off in which the four participating nations named their first six players in June of last year. Then, rosters were finalized in late December, roughly six weeks ahead of the tournament.

LeBrun went on to be more “precise,” adding that each country must name its first six players by June 15 and the final rosters by Dec. 31, 2025.

As such, the clock is ticking for each country to determine which players will make the cut for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

If this year’s 4 Nations Face-Off is any indication, the participating countries will need to negotiate with the NHL, NHLPA, the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation to determine deadlines for injury replacements, both leading up to the tournament and during the 2026 Winter Olympics. Such details will presumably be ironed out over the coming months.

Looking at Canada’s 2026 Winter Olympics Roster

NHL.com projected Canada’s 2026 Winter Olympics roster following the 4 Nations Face-Off. The projected roster essentially maintained the squad that represented Canada at the 4 Nations, but with some interesting tweaks.

Notably, NHL.com included Winnipeg Jets star Mark Scheifele and Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson as forwards. On defense, Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers and Bowen Byram of the Buffalo Sabres joined the Canadian squad.

In the crease, Jordan Binnington remains the No. 1 choice, while Adin Hill and newcomer Logan Thompson round out the goaltending core. Hill was named to Canada’s 4 Nations roster, but Thompson was a notable snub.

Overall, Canada’s project 2026 Winter Olympics roster is essentially the same as this season. Sidney Crosby is expected to return, though it remains to be seen if this time, Connor McDavid wears the “C” for Canada.

With Crosby proving he can still play at a high level in best-on-best competition, it would seem ludicrous to keep him off the roster. Team Canada’s management team still has a couple of months to secure the first six names that will headline its lineup at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, Italy.

