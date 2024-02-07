NHL insider reveals real reason behind Nick Bonino's New York Rangers exit

NHL insider Peter Baugh of The Athletic revealed the reason behind Nick Bonino's departure from the New York Rangers. Baugh's tweet shed light on the situation:

"The #NYR gave Nick Bonino the All-Star Break to think things over after he cleared waivers. He decided he didn't want to report to the AHL and asked the Rangers to terminate his contract. The team, which has a lot of respect for him, honored that request."

This revelation came after earlier reports by NHL insider Chris Johnston, who tweeted:

"The #NYR have placed Nick Bonino on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination."

Johnston further added:

"Expect Nick Bonino to consider other NHL options once his contract is formally terminated by the #NYR. There have been inquiries. Reminder that he would need to sign somewhere by 3 p.m. ET on March 8 to remain eligible for the Stanley Cup Playoffs."

The 35-year-old Stanley Cup-winning veteran forward and the New York Rangers mutually agreed to part ways, paving the path for Bonino to explore other NHL opportunities. With inquiries already coming in, Bonino could become an attractive option for teams seeking playoff depth.

Nick Bonino's season with the New York Rangers

In July 2023, Nick Bonino joined the New York Rangers on an $800,000 one-year deal. He was waived on Jan. 25, 2024, and subsequently assigned to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. But he asked for the termination of his contract.

During his tenure with the New York Rangers, Bonino notched five points in 45 games, which is not what we expect from a player like him. Bonino also had a plus-minus of -12, which isn't great considering the expected impact of his presence. This performance followed a 2022-23 season where he split time between the San Jose Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins.

A seasoned veteran of the NHL, Bonino's career has taken him across various teams, including the Sharks, Penguins, Ducks, Canucks, Wild and Predators. He has played 868 NHL games, scoring 358 points, including 159 goals and 199 assists.

Furthermore, Bonino has played in the AHL, with 67 points in 69 games with the Syracuse Crunch.

Representing Team USA thrice, he debuted at the 2015 IIHF World Championship, scoring twice, including a goal in the bronze medal game. In 2018, he clinched bronze with a game-winning goal. At 35, he captained Team USA at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, tallying three goals and an assist, but the team finished fourth, missing the medal round.