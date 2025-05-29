NHL insider rules out Canucks as potential landing spot for Sam Bennett; names two teams Panthers star is considering 

Sam Bennett is likely to be highly sought after in free agency. The Florida Panthers star has been excellent for them, and he's helped guide them to their third straight Stanley Cup Final.

Ad

But when free agency does finally arrive once the season's officially over, one analyst doesn't think he's a realistic option for most teams. He thinks there are only two teams that have a remote chance of signing him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

NHL insider John Shannon said:

“Don’t waste your time. He’s gonna play in one of two places. He’s gonna play in Toronto or he’s gonna play in Sunrise, Florida. That’s it, that’s his decision. He’s not going to market the way other free agents go to market. He will go and play for the Panthers or the Maple Leafs. We just don’t know which one yet.”

Ad

The insider thinks the Panthers are very likely to bring back someone who's been excellent for them, scoring 196 points in 289 games since coming from the Calgary Flames.

The only other option is the Toronto Maple Leafs since Bennett is a Canadian and they have both the money to spend and the desire to get a consistent playoff performer, which Bennett is.

Bennett scored the sealing goal in Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes. With the Canes on the power-play and having pulled their goalie to try and score the tying goal, Bennett came out of the penalty box to knock home an empty-netter to seal it.

Ad

NHL insider defends Sam Bennett's price tag

Whoever signs Sam Bennett in free agency might have to pay a lot. They might have to pay more than Bennett might be worth, but NHL insider Paul Bissonnette thinks he will be worth every penny.

Sam Bennett has scored a lot in the playoffs (Imagn)

He said via PFSN:

Ad

“I find it weird, though, that some people on this app think Sam Bennett making 10 million is insane and that it’s an overpayment. Are you stupid??? He’s leading the NHL in playoff goals. He’s been a factor in every series. I don’t give a flying f*** what your chart says.”

Bennett rises to the occasion in the playoffs, something Bissonnette finds to be pretty valuable. He may not be a high-end scorer in the regular season, but he does well in the games that matter most.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama