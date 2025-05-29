NHL insider rules out Canucks as potential landing spot for Sam Bennett; names two teams Panthers star is considering 

Sam Bennett is likely to be highly sought after in free agency. The Florida Panthers star has been excellent for them, and he's helped guide them to their third straight Stanley Cup Final.
But when free agency does finally arrive once the season's officially over, one analyst doesn't think he's a realistic option for most teams. He thinks there are only two teams that have a remote chance of signing him.
NHL insider John Shannon said:
“Don’t waste your time. He’s gonna play in one of two places. He’s gonna play in Toronto or he’s gonna play in Sunrise, Florida. That’s it, that’s his decision. He’s not going to market the way other free agents go to market. He will go and play for the Panthers or the Maple Leafs. We just don’t know which one yet.”
The insider thinks the Panthers are very likely to bring back someone who's been excellent for them, scoring 196 points in 289 games since coming from the Calgary Flames.
The only other option is the Toronto Maple Leafs since Bennett is a Canadian and they have both the money to spend and the desire to get a consistent playoff performer, which Bennett is.
Bennett scored the sealing goal in Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes. With the Canes on the power-play and having pulled their goalie to try and score the tying goal, Bennett came out of the penalty box to knock home an empty-netter to seal it.
NHL insider defends Sam Bennett's price tag
Whoever signs Sam Bennett in free agency might have to pay a lot. They might have to pay more than Bennett might be worth, but NHL insider Paul Bissonnette thinks he will be worth every penny.
He said via PFSN:
“I find it weird, though, that some people on this app think Sam Bennett making 10 million is insane and that it’s an overpayment. Are you stupid??? He’s leading the NHL in playoff goals. He’s been a factor in every series. I don’t give a flying f*** what your chart says.”
Bennett rises to the occasion in the playoffs, something Bissonnette finds to be pretty valuable. He may not be a high-end scorer in the regular season, but he does well in the games that matter most.
