NHL insider savagely humbles Stars' HC Peter DeBoer over controversial 'blame' on Jake Oettinger - "Going to way outlive you in Dallas"

Jake Oettinger and the Dallas Stars went out in surprising fashion on Thursday night.

Ad

Dallas was eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a 6-3 Game 5 loss at home to the Edmonton Oilers, putting an end to the Western Conference Finals. Losing to the Oilers is nothing to be ashamed of, but the way Game 5 played out is what shocked the hockey world.

The Stars allowed two goals in the first 7:09 minutes of the game, forcing head coach Peter DeBoer to call a timeout and rip into his team. Following the rant, DeBoer shockingly pulled star goaltender Jake Oettinger, much to the surprise of everyone involved.

Ad

Trending

When asked about the decision in his postgame, DeBoer didn't do much to defend his netminder. On Friday afternoon, NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff gave DeBoer a piece of his mind during Daily Faceoff Live. Daily Faceoff shared the video on X (formerly Twitter).

"He lost his mind in game five. I don't know any other way to say it: Jake Oettinger being the problem, like, how? The rest of your team didn't show up this series. Your leading scorer in the entire series had five points in five games. So I'm sorry. Like, again. I'm not saying at all that Jake Oettinger was great or that he was above average or anything like that. But what I am saying is that he's, this is your franchise goalie that's here for the long term. And by the way, let me whisper, let me say the quiet part out loud, he's going to way outlive you in Dallas," Seravalli said (8:03).

Ad

"So why do you feel the need to go after him, not just with the early hook, but then to double down or triple down on it in the post-game press conference? That's going to be a spicy exit meeting. And beyond that, I don't know how you as a goalie have trust in your head coach next season and beyond. That was a major card to play, and it also kind of just makes me think of all the great, great coaches that we've had, and Pete DeBoer has certainly been on that list the last 15 years. Whatever the number is, maybe there's a reason why he hasn't won," Seravalli added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jake Oettinger's eight-year, $66,000,000 contract extension signed with the Stars in 2024 kicks in to begin the 2025-26 campaign.

Jake Oettinger did struggle in these Western Conference Finals

While it's hard to understand pulling your star goalie in an elimination game, Jake Oettinger certainly wasn't at his best against Edmonton.

The 26-year-old finishes the Western Conference Finals with a 1-3-0 record, a 3.93 goals-against average, and an .853 save percentage. Those aren't terrible numbers, but for Oettinger, it's not good enough.

Ad

It also doesn't help that, for the second straight year in Round 3, he was outplayed by a less talented goaltender in Stuart Skinner.

It will be interesting to see how it all plays out for Oettinger, DeBoer, and the Dallas Stars this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama