NHL insider shares intricacies of Sheldon Keefe's new HC deal, reveals what Maple Leafs owe Devils

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun shared details of Sheldon Keefe's new contract as head coach of the New Jersey Devils. According to LeBrun, Keefe has signed a fresh four-year deal with the Devils, which effectively nullifies his previous two-year extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

LeBrun reported on X, stating:

"Of note with NJ making the Sheldon Keefe hire official, the Leafs are 100 percent off the hook financially. Keefe's 2-year extension with the Leafs was ripped up as part of the Devils giving him a fresh, 4-year deal which pays more. Leafs won't owe anything as part of it all."

Keefe had signed a two-year extension with Toronto back in August 2023 and now the Maple Leafs won't have to pay out the remainder of the extension they previously gave him due to a new contract.

In a statement to NHL.com, Keefe said:

"This is an exciting time, and I’m honored to be a member of the Devils’ organization. To have the chance to lead this young, dynamic team and to see the potential that can still be unlocked is all very attractive for me."

"This was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. I know this organization has a great history of winning and I look forward to getting started to work on leading them back to that level.”

Keefe coached the Maple Leafs for nearly five seasons after replacing Mike Babcock.

Under Keefe's guidance, the Leafs made five consecutive postseason appearances, however, they struggled to advance deep into the playoffs.

New Jersey Devils President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald's thoughts on hiring Sheldon Keefe as a new HC

Tom Fitzgerald expressed excitement about hiring Sheldon Keefe as the team's new head coach.

"This was an invigorating process for me, having met with many qualified candidates and hearing how attractive this position was to them," Fitzgerald said ( per NHL.com)

"Sheldon jumped to the top of my list when he became available, and I was thrilled when he agreed to be a part of what we are building here."

Fitzgerald believes in Keefe's approach and previous NHL coaching experience.

"He is an excellent communicator, believes in collaboration, and will take what he has learned previously to make this team a Stanley Cup contender," Fitzgerald stated.

The Devils GM added,

"The organization is incredibly excited to welcome Sheldon, his wife, Jackie, and his two boys, Landon and Wyatt to New Jersey."

The Devils' decision to hire Sheldon Keefe comes after a disappointing 2023-24 season that saw them miss the playoffs with a 38-39-5 record.

The team had fired coach Lindy Ruff and interviewed several potential candidates including former St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube, former Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft, and former Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan.