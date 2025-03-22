NHL insider shares new details around special on-ice ceremony to celebrate Alex Ovechkin breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal record

A significant celebration is planned to honor Alex Ovechkin if and when he breaks Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring record, renowned insider Chris Johnston revealed.

During an appearance on the Steve Dangle Podcast published March 20, Johnston spoke with Julian McKenzie about the NHL’s plans to honor Ovechkin once he tallies his record-breaking 895th goal.

Johnston said:

“There’s actually going to be a ceremony in real-time. I mean, I think there should be. This is a pretty special moment, a special goal."

"But they’re going to limit it to seven minutes. There will be a delay in whatever game when Ovechkin ultimately reaches this. It could be a big moment of a pretty big game, at least for one of the other teams.”

Since the Capitals have already locked up a playoff spot, the game itself may not carry significant implications for Washington, but it could for the opposing team. As such, the league plans to keep the ceremony relatively short to avoid major disruptions.

Johnston added that Gretzky and a group of 15 NHL officials will travel to Capitals games once Alex Ovechkin is within four goals of the record. He said:

“It’s starting to feel real. I’d say we could have a scenario where those people are starting to attend games potentially in the next few days. Would take a big weekend explosion, but I don’t think anyone would put it past Ovechkin at this time.”

Check out Johnston’s comments on Alex Ovechkin starting at the seven-minute mark:

Johnston concluded that the league will not hold a ceremony when Ovechkin ties the record. While Ovechkin and his teammates will be allowed to celebrate the record-tying goal, the NHL’s focus is on honoring the record-breaking milestone, whether it happens this season or next.

Alex Ovechkin and Washington Capitals lock up playoff berth

Alex Ovechkin notched all eights Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers, as No. 8 scored his 888th career goal.

The tally in the Capitals’ 3-2 win over the Flyers moved Ovechkin to within seven goals of breaking the historic mark and clinched a playoff berth for Washington.

The Capitals are likely to enter the postseason as the Eastern Conference’s top seed. But they wouldn’t have done it without Ovechkin’s clutch performances.

Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren on Ovechkin’s impact, saying:

“Again a big goal at a big time. Credit to Ovi: another big goal and another goal off the mark.” (per ESPN)

Ovechkin’s 888th career tally brought him one step closer to NHL immortality and helped his team officially secure a postseason spot.

With about a dozen games left in the season, the Capitals will look to maintain momentum heading into the playoffs — and potentially witness NHL history along the way.

