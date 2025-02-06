NHL insider sheds light on Anaheim Ducks' current trade stance on plateau'd $17,250,000 forward

According to reports, the Anaheim Ducks are open to trading forward Trevor Zegras as the March 7 NHL trade deadline approaches. Zegras, 23, is in the first year of a three-year, $17.25 million contract with a $5.75 million cap hit. His deal runs through the 2025-26 season and he will be a restricted free agent when it expires.

According to insider David Pagnotta, the Ducks are listening to offers but value Zegras highly. If a trade does not happen by March 7, talks could continue in the summer.

“They’re still listening on Trevor Zegras... They haven’t shied away from taking calls on Trevor Zegras. But he hasn’t had the type of season they anticipated... They wanted to see an incline in his offensive production, because it would help the trade talks in trying to move him out,” Pagnota said (6:02).

Trending

After missing 51 games with a groin injury and a broken ankle last year, the Anaheim Ducks expected him to bounce back this season, but his numbers have not improved.

Zegras even tore his meniscus this season, on Dec. 4, and had surgery on Dec.12, missing several games. He has recored six goals, nine assists and 15 points in 31 games, the same numbers as last season.

“We’ll see where that goes, but he is available,” Pagnotta said. “... And if it doesn’t happen now, we could see something happen in the summer, but those talks are still possible now as Anaheim continues to listen.”

The Ducks have therefore kept trade discussions open, but there is no urgency to move Zegras. This is because the team values him and the current return offers are not reflective of his true potential.

Trevor Zegras scored the game winning goal in Anaheim Ducks' 2-1 win over Dallas

The Anaheim Ducks beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Tuesday, with John Gibson making 26 saves in his 500th NHL game. Cutter Gauthier scored first at 17:47 of the first period after a Dallas turnover. Colin Blackwell tied it 1-1 at 1:29 of the third, redirecting a pass from Sam Steel.

Trevor Zegras scored the game-winner at 4:07 of the third, deflecting an Alex Killorn shot past Jake Oettinger.

"When you're playing with a guy like Mr. Killorn, you know he's going to make a special play and I just got lucky and put it in a good spot." Zegras said, via NHL.com.

The Anaheim Ducks have now won five of their last six games. Anaheim’s record is 23-24-6 and they are sixth in the Pacific Division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback