Erik Karlsson’s future with the Pittsburgh Penguins is uncertain, but he is not going to the Dallas Stars. In Wednesday's edition of “The Latest” by The Fourth Period, NHL insider David Pagnotta said a trade between Pittsburgh and Dallas is unlikely. The Penguins want to trade Karlsson, but moving him before the March 7 deadline is difficult.

Ad

"There were reports of Erik Karlsson, and I don’t see a fit between Dallas and Pittsburgh for Erik Karlsson. I was told that’s very likely not going to happen," Pagnotta said.

Karlsson’s contract makes a trade hard. He signed an eight-year, $92 million deal in 2019 with an $11.5 million cap hit. The San Jose Sharks are paying $1.5 million of his salary, but his contract is still expensive. Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas would trade him right away, but Karlsson has a no-move clause.

Ad

Trending

The Pittsburgh Penguins may have more options in the offseason. The NHL’s salary cap will rise to $95.5 million in 2025-26. Pittsburgh will also have all three salary retention slots available. This could make it easier to trade Karlsson.

Karlsson had a 101-point season with the Sharks before joining Pittsburgh, but he has not fit well with the Penguins. He has 40 points in 59 games this season and averages over 23 minutes per night. Pittsburgh is likely to miss the playoffs for the third straight year.

Ad

Pagnotta said Dallas may be interested in another defenseman, Seth Jones. The Chicago Blackhawks may keep part of his salary.

"But Seth Jones is certainly a possibility for Dallas, if they can make things work. Chicago is willing to retain, but they have other teams in the mix as well—Florida has interest in him, we’ve heard about Colorado as well," Pagnotta added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For now, Karlsson remains in Pittsburgh, but the Penguins could have a better opportunity to trade him in the offseason.

Elliotte Friedman reported that Dallas Stars could acquire Pittsburgh Penguins’ Erik Karlsson

Recent reports from The Athletic's Josh Yohe suggested that the Pittsburgh Penguins would trade Erik Karlsson in "a heartbeat." NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke about Karlsson’s impact, calling him an elite player who creates offensive chances and he suggested his trade to Dallas.

Ad

“Here’s my theory, Erik Karlsson,” Friedman said via Athlon Sports. “Again, I want to stress, theory. Okay? He played really well at the 4 Nations. Do you know who I could see him thriving with? Dallas.”

But Friedman said any team trying to acquire Karlsson would wait.

“It’s a big cap hit,” Friedman added. “Remember his cash really goes down this summer, especially after his bonus is paid. Now, maybe whoever goes and gets him waits until after that."

Friedman mentioned that Karlsson’s offensive skill could help any team looking for more scoring from the blue line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles