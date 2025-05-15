NHL insider shuts down fan theory on Leafs' Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner following Game 5 blowout to Panthers

NHL insider and former Leafs player Mike Johnson spoke on the iHeartRadio Podcast, saying the idea that Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner don’t care about the playoffs is “garbage” and not true at all.

This came after the Leafs lost 6-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the second round. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots. The Panthers are now leading the series 3-2. Toronto started slow, while Florida played faster and harder.

Johnsin said:

"The idea that they don't care, I don't want to hear it. I don't believe it for a second. They care. Maybe they care too much. Maybe they care too much, and it bothers them, and that hurts them. But the idea that players on the team don't care, that Marner or Matthews or any of those guys don't care, that is garbage."

Trending

Johnson said Matthews, Marner, and other players care more than fans, media, and even himself.

"They care more than me, more than the fans, more than the media, more than anybody," he added.

Johnson added that caring a lot can sometimes make things harder for the players. He said not winning a Stanley Cup doesn’t mean a player doesn’t care.

Auston Matthews and Craig Berube address Leafs’ slow start and playoff struggles

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said the Leafs didn’t work hard enough in the first period. He said everyone, including himself, must do better.

“First period they outskated us really,” he said, via NHL.com. “They had the puck, won the races. We played slow. They were fast, honest, hungrier. That’s the first period and that sets the tone for the game. It’s hard to explain it, we all have to be better, myself included. You can’t start the game that way.”

The Panthers scored early after mistakes by Matthews and Marner. Marner said the team didn’t play their game or respond well. Despite the loss, Matthews said the team needs to regroup and win Game 6.

“The only thing we can do is regroup and reset and go out and we have to win a game to keep our season alive,” Matthews said. “There’s confidence in this group of course. We’ve been able to bounce back all year and it’s no different now.”

Johnson said the Leafs’ key players are good two-way players but struggle when asked to do too much. This might explain why they have not had playoff success like in the regular season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama