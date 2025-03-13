NHL insider shuts down speculations of Rasmus Dahlin leaving Buffalo Sabres after Paul Bissonnette's claims

Speculation surrounding Rasmus Dahlin’s future with the Buffalo Sabres has been quashed by the player himself. The drama erupted after former NHL player and co-host of the "Spittin Chiclets" podcast, Paul Bissonnette, suggested that the defenseman may seek a trade away from Buffalo if the team does not take steps to improve and make a playoff run.

Dahlin, the 2018 first overall draft pick, has become an essential figure for the Sabres’ blueline and leadership core. The 24-year-old has already notched 343 regular-season points in his NHL career, but he has yet to play in the playoffs.

Bissonnette is known for his “rumor boy” opinions on his podcast and loves to stoke the embers of trade rumors. He said on Tuesday's episode,

"I don't dig for this information. It's given to me by the people who really matter and who move the needle as far as the insiders. But, apparently, Dahlin met with (GM) Kevyn Adams and said that, ‘If this doesn't turn around fast, I'm 'gonezos.’"

However, his comments ignited discussions over Dahlin's commitment to Buffalo.

In response to these swirling rumors, the Swedish player said,

“I have never said I want out of here. I’m not happy with where we’re at, I don’t want to lose. We have to get better. I’ve never said I want out of here; I thought that was pretty clear.”

To further put these rumors to bed, insider Frank Seravalli weighed in on Wednesday’s episode of "Daily FaceOff Live."

“I’m going to go 'False Alarm' on Dahlin, because of all the players that we’ve heard talked about so far this year in Buffalo,” said Seravalli. “And being in last place opens yourself up to so many of these conversations, two guys I didn’t hear in these conversations was Dahlin and Tage Thompson.”

Buffalo's and Rasmus Dahlin's mutual commitment amid trade rumors

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn

As Buffalo continues to build for the future, Rasmus Dahlin remains a cornerstone of their long-term plans. Having emerged as a vital leader on the ice, the defenseman was named the Sabres’ captain earlier this season, on Sept. 26.

With his contributions crucial to the Sabres' future success, management prioritized roster stability this past trade deadline by keeping Dahlin and Tage Thompson.

In the wake of Bissonnette's comments, the Swedish player's response showed a focus on the future as he continues to develop his game and contribute to the Sabres' lineup. By reaffirming his desire to stay in Buffalo and dismissing trade speculation, players and fans can at least be happy that their captain is here to stay.

Ultimately, as the season progresses, Rasmus Dahlin will continue to log heavy minutes on the backend for the Sabres. Seravalli’s comments serve as a reminder that the organization's commitment to the defenseman remains strong, quelling the noise surrounding potential trades in the process.

