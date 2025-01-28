Mikko Rantanen was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday and it raised big questions about forward Mitch Marner. The three-team trade surprised many, especially since Rantanen had no say in the decision.

NHL insider Chris Johnston explained how Marner’s situation with the Toronto Maple Leafs is different. Speaking on First Up, he mentioned that Marner has a no-movement clause, which gives him more control.

"Well, there's an important distinction between Rantanen and Marner, and that's that Mitch Marner has a no movement clause, and Mikko Rantanen didn't, " Johnston said. "And you know, it's been pretty clear since that trade went down Friday that Mikko Rantanen didn't see it coming.

"It was situation where the Avalanche made the decision not to risk losing him for nothing. They didn't feel they could sign him for a contract that would make sense, given that they've killed Makar on the horizon."

Rantanen’s six-year, $55.5 million contract ends this season, and the Avalanche couldn’t afford to keep him. They needed to focus on future salary cap challenges, including re-signing Cale Makar in 2027.

Rantanen didn’t have a no-movement clause, so the team could trade him without his approval. Marner, on the other hand, has the ability to block trades, making his situation more secure.

"So we can draw a direct line between Marner and Rantanen, because obviously they're two absolutely elite players who put up a ton of points over their careers, and potentially could be UFAs on July 1, " Johnston said, "But having that no movement clause, I think gives Mitch a different level of security.

"And so I don't think that we'll be looking at a trade scenario for the Leafs to Marner no matter where the contract discussion is on March 7. It just, I can't imagine a scenario where Mitch runner would okay a deal at this point."

Mitch Marner is currently signed to a six-year, $65.4 million contract that expires at the end of the 2024-25 season. His cap hit is $10.9 million per year.

The Toronto Maple Leafs also need to think about what happens after Marner’s current contract ends. He could become a free agent in 2025 if they don’t reach a new deal. Johnston added:

"Maybe there's a push to sign him before, before the deadline. But, you know, Mitch Marner has all the cards in his hand, so to speak, because he's having a great year.

"They said he's built a great case for his next contract, and he's got no worry about a Friday night phone call to like, the one Rantanen got to tell no, he's being traded somewhere else."

Johnston made it clear that Marner’s no-movement clause and strong performance make a trade unlikely.

Mitch Marner's performance this season also stands in his favor

This season, Mitch Marner has been playing very well, with 15 goals and 53 assists in 50 games. He ranks fourth in the NHL for points and has been critical to Toronto’s success.

Over his career, he has recorded 707 points in 626 games. His performance this season shows how important he is to Toronto. He can step up when other stars out of the lineup, like Auston Matthews missing 15 games this season.

