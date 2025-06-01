NHL insider speculates $92,000,000 Penguins D-man's next contract amid mounting rumors

NHL insider Frank Seravalli talked about the future contract of Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson. Karlsson is on an eight-year deal worth $92 million, with an $11.5 million cap hit each year. It will end after the 2026-27 season, and he will become a free agent.

Seravalli said that if the Penguins could reduce Karlsson’s salary, some teams might want to trade for him.

"If you could get Karlsson down to the $7M to $7.5M range, I think there would be some interest," Seravalli said on Saturday, via Daily FaceOff.

Karlsson scored 53 points in 82 games this season and is still one of the best puck-movers in the league. However, many are worried about his defense. Some criticized him for not showin enough effort in defending, especially in playoff games.

Seravalli mentioned that fans should focus on what Karlsson does well, like scoring and running the power play. He added that Karlsson has never been a strong defender, so asking him to defend better is not realistic.

"We need to stop thinking about what players don’t do well and harness what they do well," Seravalli said. "He has an exceptional, all-world ability to produce points and run a power play. We know Erik Karlsson is not going to defend. He’s never going to defend. So you’re saying show a commitment to something he’s never done in his career."

Erik Karlsson hopes to stay with Penguins, but knows trade is possible

Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said during his End-of-Season Media that he knows about the rumors, but still expects Erik Karlsson to help the team compete. Dubas also shared that he had a long talk with Karlsson, and wants to see his actions match his goals.

"Erik is and will forever be a polarizing figure," Dubas said on April 21 (15:33). "My view would be we expect him to be one of the people who pulls us from where we’re at into contention. I had a long meeting with him. My push would be that his actions have to match his ambitions."

Karlsson recently turned 35; however, he has not asked to be traded.

"I've been in this situation before and been through this before," Karlsson said on April 19. "I realize the magnitude of it. At the end of the day, it's a business. Whatever happens is going to happen. But all I can say is I've enjoyed everything here. I enjoy (it) on a personal level. Me and my family really want it to work here."

Karlsson's future with the Penguins remains unclear heading to an important offseason for the team.

