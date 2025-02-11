  • home icon
NHL insider speculates Boston Bruins to be "somewhat of a selling team" on trade market after 4 Nations Face-Off break

By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 11, 2025 10:30 GMT
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
NHL insider speculates Boston Bruins to be "somewhat of a selling team" - Source: Imagn

NHL insider Chris Johnston speculated that the Boston Bruins could be "somewhat of a selling team" leading up to the March 7th trade deadline following the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

The Bruins currently have a 27-24-6 record and are just two points out of a wild card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Speaking on an episode of TSN’s OverDrive, Johnston noted:

"I think a big one for me is Boston, because I really think that they could go down the road where, potentially, they're looking at being even, somewhat of a selling team."
He pointed to some of the Bruins' pending unrestricted free agents as potential trade chips, including the Bruins’ captain Brad Marchand. While Johnston doesn't expect Marchand to actually be moved, he said:

“At this point, I have no reason to believe that they're going to do that, but I don't think it can be entirely ruled out.”

Other veteran Bruins players that could draw interest on the trade market include defenseman Brandon Carlo, who has two years remaining on his deal, and forward Trent Frederic. Johnston speculated:

"I just think that if they choose to, you know, start a process, even if it's just a little bit of a retool on the fly, that they could put some pretty intriguing names into the mix, trade wise."

Marchand’s 8-year, $49 million contract (as per PuckPedia) will expire after this season, while Frederic is also set to become a UFA this summer when his 2-year, $4.6 million deal expires. Additionally, Brandon Carlo has two years remaining in his 6-year, $24 million contract.

Boston Bruins' captain Brad Marchand's reaction to trade rumors

Brad Marchand addressed recent speculation that the Boston Bruins could look to trade him before the deadline. Despite rumors swirling, Marchand maintained:

“I’m not really worried about what’s being said in the media. At the end of the day, like I said, they’re going to make decisions for the group that they feel is necessary."
"I have no control over that. So I’m gonna worry about what’s going on hereand play for this group. And as long as I’m here—I’m a Boston Bruin and that’s what I’m worried about." he said.

Marchand has spent his entire 16-year NHL career with Boston, winning a Stanley Cup in 2011.

