NHL insider speculates Connor Bedard and Sidney Crosby's World Championship participation for Team Canada

Hockey insider Pierre LeBrun has hinted that 2023 NHL draft phenom Connor Bedard and Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby could suit up for Team Canada at the upcoming 2024 IIHF World Championship.

During a recent segment on TSN's Hockey Insiders, LeBrun revealed that Team Canada general manager Rick Nash has already reached out to Bedard and Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish about participating.

The elimination of Bedard's Blackhawks and McTavish's Ducks from playoff contention makes both teams available for the World Championship in May. This is what LeBrun said about Bedard's participation:

“Obviously, no official word from Bedard just yet. Been a pretty busy last couple of years for him with the draft and you mentioned he actually played in a couple of World Juniors. But it's expected that the answer will be a yes and all probabilities are Bedard will go play for Canada at the men's worlds.”

After a busy couple of years featuring the World Juniors, Bedard seems poised to continue his rise by making his senior international debut at the World Championship.

LeBrun added that Team Canada also plans to invite three-time Stanley Cup champion Sidney Crosby if and when the Penguins are eliminated from the NHL playoff race.

Team Canada with Connor Bedard and Crosby

Rick Nash has been consulting with 2022 Olympic GM Doug Armstrong as he builds his World Championship roster. With the 2026 Olympics on the horizon, Armstrong's input on players he wants to keep on the national team's radar is valuable.

Though the first round of the NHL playoffs will determine the final roster, LeBrun notes that Team Canada plans to keep one or two spots open. This allows the addition of high-profile players who become available after early playoff exits.

The potential addition of Connor Bedard and Crosby would be a major boost to Canada's star power at the World Championship.

“C.J. mentioned last week, wouldn't it be amazing if Sidney Crosby and Bedard were teammates at a men's worlds.” - Pierre on recalling Chris Johnston's words.

Seeing the legendary Crosby take the ice alongside rising star Connor Bedard would be a dream scenario for Canadian hockey fans.