NHL insider speculates on controversial HC Joel Quenneville's contract with Anaheim Ducks following long suspension

Joel Quenneville has his next job. Following a three-year suspension that was only lifted last July, the former coach is back in the sport with the Anaheim Ducks, who, per Elliotte Friedman, had him as their top candidate for a long time.

Friedman reported that the Ducks did extensive research into Quenneville, which is what their GM Pat Verbeek said and what was reported when the news broke. Now, Friedman is wondering what is next.

On Friday's episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman said (47:45):

"It became pretty clear that if the Ducks were comfortable with what they found and what they uncovered, Quenneville was going to be their guy."

The NHL insider added that the pair met in Florida two weeks ago, which prompted rumors about his candidacy. He then flew to California to meet with the team and make sure everyone was comfortable, which they are.

Friedman added:

"Contract-wise, it's either a two, a two plus an option, or a three. I'm not sure. As of Thursday night, three, I believe, was the max, but I also heard they were discussing the possibility of two and two as an option."

Quenneville last coached in 2021 for the Florida Panthers. He was involved with and suspended as a result of the Kyle Beach 2010 scandal with the Chicago Blackhawks. The league determined his response to the sexual assault allegations was inadequate, but he was reinstated last summer.

Joel Quenneville responds to first job since suspension

Then-Chicago Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville and then-GM Stan Bowman were both suspended by the NHL in 2021. They were reinstated in July 2024, and Bowman joined the Edmonton Oilers. Quenneville remained without a job until now.

Joel Quenneville is back (Imagn)

Now, he's the new head coach of the Anaheim Ducks. In a statement via NHL.com, he said:

“Over nearly four years, I’ve taken time to reflect, listen to experts and advocates and educate myself on realities of abuse, trauma and how to be a better leader. I hope others can learn from my inaction. I’ve spoken to Kyle more than once, including this morning. I’ve apologized to him and express how much I regret not following up and taking action.”

Quenneville stepped down from the Florida Panthers in 2021 before being suspended.

