The Detroit Red Wings are actively addressing their goaltending situation as they aim to end a nine-year playoff drought.

According to reports, the club is in the market for a goaltender, with GM Steve Yzerman prioritizing upgrades in the net after a 2024-25 season where the Red Wings ranked bottom 12 in goals-against average.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff recently discussed the Red Wings' approach to the goaltending trade market, focusing on their current non-star goalies, Cam Talbot and Petr Mrazek.

Seravalli noted that Yzerman is typically secretive about his plans and also proposed that improving the team's defense could enhance goaltending performance without requiring a major trade.

"Are they looking? GM Steve Yzerman notoriously plays his cards close to the vest. The Wings ranked in the bottom quartile in save percentage last year, not helping their playoff chase."

"But Cam Talbot (.900) and Petr Mrazek (.902) might be enough to tide them over until Sebastian Cossa is theoretically ready. Will the Wings want better than that as Hockeytown tries to end a playoff drought? There aren’t many great options, and fixing the defense first might see the goaltending improve," Seravalli wrote.

The Red Wings have been linked to several goaltenders in recent trade and free agency rumors as they look to bolster their netminding.

Some of the rumored names include Stuart Skinner of the Edmonton Oilers, free agent Alexandar Georgiev, John Gibson of the Anaheim Ducks, and Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues.

Detroit Red Wings reportedly inquired about NY Islanders' RFA

According to Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News, the Detroit Red Wings have expressed interest in acquiring New York Islanders’ pending restricted free agent defenseman Noah Dobson.

According to Bob Duff, citing Elliotte Friedman, Detroit’s proposed offer includes veteran forward J.T. Compher, young forward Jonatan Berggren, and likely draft picks as part of the trade discussions.

"The Detroit Red Wings have inquired about New York Islanders pending restricted free agent defenseman Noah Dobson. Reporter Bob Duff cites that Elliotte Friedman stated that Detroit's offer includes forwards J.T. Compher and Jonatan Berggren, with draft picks also likely being part of the discussion," Rosner wrote

Dobson was drafted No. 12 overall by the Islanders in the 2018 NHL draft. The 25-year-old defenseman racked up 39 points through 10 goals and 29 assists with a minus-16 rating.

