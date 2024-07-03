NHL insider speculates on impact of Steven Stamkos' departure from the Tampa Bay Lightning

Steven Stamkos, who captained the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2014, signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the Nashville Predators on Monday. His new deal has an $8 million cap hit each year.

TSN Hockey analyst Frankie Corrado talked about Stamkos leaving Tampa Bay. He described the Lightning's upcoming training camp as potentially awkward without Stamkos.

“It's going to be increasingly awkward, Jay. When you arrive at training camp, everyone will remember what the locker room felt like with Steven Stamkos in it. Now, after finishing the season with him on your team, showing up the next season without him will create an emptiness,” Corrado said (via TSN).

Corrado noted Stamkos' significant presence on and off the ice and suggested the team will need to adjust to his absence as they prepare for the new season.

“It's hard to describe the feeling of knowing someone who has been such a presence both on and off the ice for so long is no longer part of the team. As we approach training camp and the players start arriving, this sense of emptiness is only going to grow," Corrado added.

Steven Stamkos on joining Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators strengthened their roster in NHL free agency with Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, Brady Skjei and Scott Wedgewood to compete for the Stanley Cup. Stamkos brings scoring skills, tallying 555 goals in 1,082 games for Tampa Bay.

Steven Stamkos reflected on joining the Nashville Predators in NHL free agency.

“This was a unique experience for me for sure,” Stamkos said (via NHL.com). “Something I hadn’t really done in my career. When you’re trying to navigate where you’re going to play, there’s certainly a lot of factors that go into that. One, being a competitive team.”

He stressed factors like competitiveness, organizational commitment to winning, and the city's suitability for his family, especially with young children.

“Two, going to an organization that’s committed to winning. Three, probably the most important part, is it a fit for you and your family? When you have young kids like I do, being in the right city has to make sense for them as well,” Stamkos continued.

Steven Stamkos noted that Nashville met many important criteria for him as a player.

“And then it’s got to be the right fit for you as a player. You try to check those boxes off as you go along. Some teams hit a couple. Some teams hit one or two. But I felt like Nashville continually, as we went through this process, hit a lot of those boxes,” Stamkos added.

The Predators signed Alexandre Carrier and goalie Juuse Saros, ensuring stable defense and goaltending. These moves are crucial for improving after last season's competitive playoff run.

