NHL insider speculates major changes for Auston Matthews, William Nylander in Mitch Marner-less Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and William Nylander could be in for major changes this upcoming season following Mitch Marner’s departure.

In an appearance on First Up published on July 3, insider Dave Feschuk discussed the changes Matthews and Nylander could face now that Marner is no longer a part of the team.

Feschuk had this to say about Matthews and Nylander:

“They're going to need to look better than ever if this team expects to be better than ever without Mitch Marner.”

The comments underscore how expectations could increase exponentially on Nylander and Matthews as they’ll have to pick up the slack for Marner’s production.

However, Feschuk cautioned the Maple Leafs about Auston Matthews' health:

“I look—like Matthews, it's all about health, right? Like, you've got to really be concerned if you're the Maple Leafs that this guy is going to come back healthy after the debacle of this season where he gets 33 goals.”

Matthews will be looking to have a bounce-back year following an injury-plagued campaign in 2024-25. A return to Matthews’ 60-goal form will be crucial, as Feschuk pointed out this crucial shortcoming:

“Three goals in the playoffs, guys. I mean, that to me is an underplayed storyline—that this guy, you know, three goals in 13 playoff games. He's got, what, he's got four goals in his past 18 playoff games? Like, that's just not good enough for a guy who is supposed to be the world's best goal scorer…”

While Auston Matthews registered 11 points in 13 playoff games this past postseason, the expectation is that Matthews will carry the team to a strong run. Expectations will be even higher now as the club has clearly reloaded with a supporting cast of characters capable of giving Matthews the help he needs to win.

William Nylander will need to step up in support of Auston Matthews and Maple Leafs

William Nylander will be expected to have a big season in 2025-26 - Source: Imagn

Feschuk added another crucial point regarding William Nylander. Specifically, Feschuk highlighted how Nylander must step up to his near 100-point form in support of his team next season.

He stated:

“So, and then Nylander too. Yeah, like, there's disappearing acts, uh, we all see and lament from William Nylander that need to stop happening if this guy wants to be the consummate pro that everybody likes to cast him as in his camp.”

Feschuk’s comments point toward Nylander being consistent throughout the season. The key point is that the talent and skills are there. The only thing that’s missing is the willingness to back up that talent with hard work.

Feschuk concluded:

“I know he's got great consummate pro qualities. He's a hard worker. He's a great teammate and all the rest of it.”

Check out Feschuk’s comments here:

Nylander and Matthews will now be the two-headed monster that’s poised to grab hold of the Atlantic Division. With the Leafs on a collision course with the Florida Panthers, this season will be pivotal for Auston Matthews and William Nylander as they look to win a Stanley Cup, now without Mitch Marner.

