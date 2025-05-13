NHL insider speculates major shakeup in Buffalo Sabres roster, floats $7,700,000 D-man's trade

The Buffalo Sabres missed the postseason by 12 points. However, their goal next campaign is to be a contender, and they're potentially looking at a roster overhaul to accomplish that. Hockey insider David Pagnotta detailed what they might do.

Pagnotta said that the team has already added Eric Staal as an assistant to the general manager and that it's "no secret" that Buffalo is looking for another veteran executive, likely to serve as a senior advisor.

"(They are) looking to add some support for the management breast, and that is going to lead to eventual roster changes that are going to happen in terms of the Sabres looking to add to their roster and possibly moving out some additional pieces," Pagnotta said on Tuesday, via 'The Latest.'

"We saw a big move that they made ahead of the trade deadline by shipping out Dylan Cozens, bringing in Josh Norris. Bowen Byram's name is expected to pop up in trade discussions again at some point later this offseason, likely around the draft. That would be my guess."

Pagnotta added that talks could prolong into July, but expects to hear Bowen Byram, who signed a $7.7 million contract in 2023, come up in trade discussions during the offseason to try and compete for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Buffalo Sabres star joining AHL team for playoff experience

The Buffalo Sabres aren't in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but their AHL affiliate is having its playoff run. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff assigned Jiri Kulich to the Rochester Americans.

Jiri Kulich is headed to the Buffalo Sabres' AHL team (Imagn)

Instead of playing in the IIHF World Championship, Kulich remains with the organization.

“I think the Rochester playoffs is more like (the) NHL," Ruff said on Tuesday, via NHL.com. "I’ve been to a lot of World Championships, and there’s good hockey. But sometimes you get on the big ice and it’s not nearly as intense, as physical as what you would face here. I think this prepares him.”

Buffalo general manager Kevin Adams added that the chance of competing and winning a championship could be huge for Kulich's development as a prospect and young NHL player.

