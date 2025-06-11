NHL insider speculates how Maple Leafs can be tormented by Matthew Knies offer sheet during free agency

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. He is reportedly the focus of ongoing extension talks to secure his contract before he can receive offer sheets on July 1st.

Ad

NHL insider Frank Seravalli discussed the potential for an offer sheet to complicate matters for the Maple Leafs. He emphasized that securing Knies' extension should be the team's top priority, ahead of decisions involving pending unrestricted free agents John Tavares and Mitch Marner.

"I view Knies as priority number one way before Mitch Marner or John Tavares or anything else that happens this summer for the Leafs is getting Matthew Nyes locked up so that this isn't a conversation three weeks from now, when free agency opens," Seravalli said.

Ad

Trending

Based on projections, Seravalli speculated that Matthew Knies' next contract could be in the range of seven years at $7.7 million annually. However, to disrupt Toronto's plans, a rival team could target the forward with an offer sheet at a higher compensation level.

"Well, I think you go to that last or second-to-last comp level, which is 11.70 something, you bring Knies in on a long-term deal. I still believe the most likely, and just to be abundantly clear, the most likely path here is that the Leafs find a way to reach a deal with Knies between now and then. But just in case you have to consider the possibility," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seravalli believes the most likely outcome is that the Maple Leafs will successfully sign Knies to a new deal before free agency opens, though the possibility of an offer sheet remains a consideration.

Matthew Knies makes feelings known about his future in Toronto

Matthew Knies expressed a strong desire to remain with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the team's end-of-season media availability in May. He emphasized that his primary focus is staying and playing in Toronto.

Ad

“I want to be here. I want to play here. That’s all that matters to me,” Knies said.

The 22-year-old racked up 58 points through 29 goals and as many assists in 78 games this season. In the playoffs, he contributed seven points with five goals and two assists in 13 games.

Also Read: NHL Rumors: Insider shoots down Golden Knights as 'leading contender' for Mitch Marner, links $17,700,000 Panthers superstar instead

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama