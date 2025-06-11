NHL insider speculates how Maple Leafs can be tormented by Matthew Knies offer sheet during free agency

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. He is reportedly the focus of ongoing extension talks to secure his contract before he can receive offer sheets on July 1st.
NHL insider Frank Seravalli discussed the potential for an offer sheet to complicate matters for the Maple Leafs. He emphasized that securing Knies' extension should be the team's top priority, ahead of decisions involving pending unrestricted free agents John Tavares and Mitch Marner.
"I view Knies as priority number one way before Mitch Marner or John Tavares or anything else that happens this summer for the Leafs is getting Matthew Nyes locked up so that this isn't a conversation three weeks from now, when free agency opens," Seravalli said.
Based on projections, Seravalli speculated that Matthew Knies' next contract could be in the range of seven years at $7.7 million annually. However, to disrupt Toronto's plans, a rival team could target the forward with an offer sheet at a higher compensation level.
"Well, I think you go to that last or second-to-last comp level, which is 11.70 something, you bring Knies in on a long-term deal. I still believe the most likely, and just to be abundantly clear, the most likely path here is that the Leafs find a way to reach a deal with Knies between now and then. But just in case you have to consider the possibility," he added.
Seravalli believes the most likely outcome is that the Maple Leafs will successfully sign Knies to a new deal before free agency opens, though the possibility of an offer sheet remains a consideration.
Matthew Knies makes feelings known about his future in Toronto
Matthew Knies expressed a strong desire to remain with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the team's end-of-season media availability in May. He emphasized that his primary focus is staying and playing in Toronto.
“I want to be here. I want to play here. That’s all that matters to me,” Knies said.
The 22-year-old racked up 58 points through 29 goals and as many assists in 78 games this season. In the playoffs, he contributed seven points with five goals and two assists in 13 games.
