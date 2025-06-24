  • home icon
  NHL insider speculates Mitch Marner has "had enough of the noise" in Toronto, maybe attracted to a "quieter" as a new father

NHL insider speculates Mitch Marner has "had enough of the noise" in Toronto, maybe attracted to a "quieter" as a new father

By ARJUN B
Published Jun 24, 2025
NHL insider Chris Johnston thinks Mitch Marner could be eyeing a move to a low-pressure market next season, citing the Maple Leafs star might be looking to get away from the intense media attention in Toronto.

Marner, whose 6-year, $65 million contract expires on July 1st, became a father for the first time on May 4. His wife Stephanie gave birth to a baby boy, Miles, during the NHL playoffs.

Speaking on "The Chris Johnston Show," Johnston speculated that fatherhood may be influencing Marner's next contract.

"The reason Mitch Marner is contemplating leaving Toronto is, I think, at this point in time, he's just had enough of the noise he's been a player in under a tremendous spotlight," Johnston said. (13:53 onwards)
"Of course you know we know his wife had a baby during the playoffs between rounds, it's like a new chapter in his life... If you're of that frame of mind you're looking for something a little quieter in terms of your profession."
Marner has spent his entire 9-year NHL career with the Leafs, posting 741 points in 657 regular season games. He was Toronto's leading scorer this past season with 102 points.

Johnston projected that Marner could earn around $10 to $10.5 million if he joined a team like Dallas, but in high-tax markets like California, he’d likely need a deal worth $12.5 to $13 million to take home the same amount.

It's all speculation until Marner becomes a free agent on July 1st, and he may re-sign in Toronto.

Chris Johnston views Vegas Golden Knights as "favorites" for Mitch Marner

Chris Johnston believes the Vegas Golden Knights should be considered the frontrunners to acquire Mitch Marner. In his conversations around the league, Johnston gets the sense that Vegas is seen as the probable destination for Marner if he is traded this offseason.

"I will just say in the course of my daily conversations around the league like the feeling is they should be viewed as kind of the quote-unquote favorites in this," Johnston said. (12:28 onwards)

The Golden Knights may be leading the race for Mitch Marner, but he’s still open to other teams. The Dallas Stars are in rumors, though their limited cap space could make a deal challenging, as Johnston noted.

