NHL insider speculates Mitch Marner's magic number that may seal Toronto Maple Leafs contract extension

NHL insider Darren Dreger speculated on Mitch Marner’s potential contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner is in the final season of his six-year, $65.4 million contract and has 70 points in 52 games this season. His playmaking is crucial for the Leafs, especially in wins, where he has 54 points and a +31 rating.

Speaking on Thursday's "Overdrive," Dreger suggested Marner could ask for $13.25 million per year on an eight-year deal. Dreger believes the GM Brad Teliving and the Leafs respect Marner’s value and may agree to that number.

"I think that Treliving and Maple Leafs have a high level of respect for what Mitch Marner brings to the team on a nightly basis, like everyone else they would want, and they would expect that the playoff numbers are going to change this year.

Craig Berube's Maple Leafs are second in the Atlantic Division with a 32-19-2 record. They will likely make it to the playoffs but their playoff performance will be the prime focus. Dreger noted that while the Leafs expect better playoff numbers from Marner, it may not impact negotiations.

"That maybe needs to be a must (playoff performance), even though you don't have the luxury, that's not a determining factor going into the negotiation," Dreger said. "I honestly think if Marner came in and said, 'Here's my hard number,' and it's 13.25, whatever that number is, times eight, Toronto might sign it, because that's how much they value the kid.

"And the fact that they'd like, much as anyone, to have his statue out front of the building, hometown guy, all of that.

It will be interesting to see, how the Toronto Maple Leafs and Mitch Marner's camp approach the discussion.

Darren Dreger discusses implications of delay in Mitch Marner-Toronto Maple Leafs contract talks

Darren Dreger also said that if Mitch Marner and the Leafs do not talk before March 7, speculation will continue to grow. He mentioned players like Mikko Rantanen, Sam Bennett, and John Tavares also waiting for a contract extension. So, the delay in an extension could come with more speculation from the media, making negotiations more difficult:

"This conversation about Miko Rantanen, if he has not extended Sam Bennett, Tavares, go down the list. It's going to get more loud and more loud and more loud," Dreger said. "And that's just going to make things more uncomfortable for Marner and the group."

The Toronto Maple Leafs have already signed Auston Matthews with a $13.25 million cap hit, while William Nylander’s new deal is worth $11.5 million per year. It's highly likely that Marner's number will be close to that of Matthews, and his performance in the playoffs could still shape discussions.

