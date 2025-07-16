NHL insider Chris Johnston shared his thoughts on why young star Trevor Zegras was traded from the Anaheim Ducks to the Philadelphia Flyers last month.

According to Johnston, the Ducks had concerns early on about Zegras being too one-dimensional and lacking commitment to improving defensively. Despite scoring 60+ points in each of his first two NHL seasons, the Ducks worried Zegras wasn't becoming a trusted two-way player worthy of big minutes.

“Now, to Zegras's credit—and I know last year the numbers didn't follow it—they did actually feel like he started to make that transformation a little bit.“ Johnston said on "The Steve Dangle" podcast (1:24:00 onwards).

"I just think that they got to a point where the relationship was strained enough that they just felt, okay, let's rip the Band-Aid off. I'm not saying they couldn't be good with Trevor Zegras, but the Ducks are really trying to be good next year."

Johnston noted that with Zegras approaching unrestricted free agency, the Ducks recognized this summer as the opportune time to move on, even if it meant accepting a lesser return than they may have gotten had they traded him sooner.

The return from Philadelphia—Ryan Poehling, a second-rounder (2025), and a fourth-rounder (2026).

The analyst believes the Ducks are focused on icing a playoff-caliber team next season, and felt Zegras' long-term fit was no longer a guarantee.

Zegras heads to the Flyers with one year left on his contract before becoming an RFA. Meanwhile, the Ducks hope their return and removing Zegras helps their quest back to contention in the short-term.

Trevor Zegras on being traded from the Anaheim Ducks to the Philadelphia Flyers

In 57 games, Trevor Zegras recorded 12 goals and 20 assists. A severe ankle sprain and a knee surgery caused him to miss significant time last season. Now Zegras will look to rediscover his game in Philadelphia.

"I guess from a production standpoint, it's obviously not what I expect out of myself. I think it gets kind of lost a little bit, because I felt like I was doing all the right things and everything that I was asked to do.” Zegras said. (per NHL.com)

Zegras said that he’s learned a lot over the past two years, especially about himself and what he’s capable of. He hopes to take all those lessons with him to Philadelphia and become the best version of himself.

