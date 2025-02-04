NHL insider speculates the standout scenario when Boston Bruins would consider trading captain Brad Marchand

The Boston Bruins are part of the chasing pack that includes several teams fighting for the Eastern Conference wild-card spots. However, the team has been inconsistent and is viewed as a potential seller before the trade deadline on March 7.

One of the big names projected to be traded is Brad Marchand. The Bruins captain has 42 points in 54 games and has earned a plus-minus rating of -8 this season — the worst of his career. He has often been criticized and has faced stern words from Jim Montgomery and Joe Sacco.

The two-time all-star is in the last year of his eight-year $49 million contract. This has made speculations stronger that he will get traded to allow Boston to get the best out of his contract. However, NHL insider David Pagnotta on "The Fourth Period" shared that there isn't a lot of interest around the league on Marchand because he has been with the Bruins throughout his NHL career.

"With respect to Brad Marchand, I don't know how many people can envision him not being a Boston Bruin," Pagnotta said on Monday. "It's going to be interesting to see where that goes. You know, they've had on-and-off contract discussions. They didn't want it to be a distraction for the rest of the season. You've got to imagine they're going to either come to an agreement or have to be completely blown out of the water by an offer for them to consider trading their captain."

Brad Marchand addressed trade rumors surrounding him

After the Bruins' 6-2 loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, Brad Marchand was asked about his reaction to the rumors about him getting traded. The Bruins captain said that he was not paying attention to the conversations and was willing to give his best for his team each day.

"I'm not really worried about what's being said in the media," Marchand said to reporters. "At the end of the day, like I said, they're going to make the decisions for the group that they feel is necessary. I have no control over that, so I'm going to worry about what's going on here. Playing for this group. As long as I'm here on the Boston Bruins, that's all I'm worrying about."

Marchand assisted twice in the 6-3 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday. The veteran left-winger is on pace to pass Phil Esposito as the fourth-highest points scorer of the franchise early next season as he has 971 points. However, it remains to be seen if the Bruins retain their captain.

