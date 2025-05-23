NHL Insider speculates on Thatcher Demko, $24,750,000 winger's contract extension with Vancouver 

The Vancouver Canucks face an offseason full of questions and uncertainty.

Just one year after their best season of the last decade, the organization had a tumultuous 2024-25 campaign that resulted in missing the playoffs.

Staple of the core, J.T. Miller was traded away, beloved head coach Rick Tocchet has left for Philadelphia, and top goal-scorer Brock Boeser appears headed for free agency. Though that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Canucks.

Elias Pettersson just had the worst season of his NHL career, which puts his future with the team in flux as they decide what direction they want to go in. Then comes the question about key players entering the final years of their respective contracts in Thatcher Demko and Conor Garland.

Vancouver Canucks reporter Thomas Drance was on the Donnie & Dhali show on Friday and shared the latest on their situations. Donnie & Dhali posted the clip on X (formerly Twitter).

"As for Demko, Garland, you know, the guys who are extension eligible, I think if you're struggling to get their autograph on an extension, if those contract talks end up finding their wheels spinning, then yeah, I think those are valuable players who may, the club may have to take a long look at considering whether they pivot and utilize those guys to sort of improve or get younger or get players that have term on their deals, just given sort of the precarious spot in their team-building cycle that this team finds itself at," Drance said (2:17).

Thatcher Demko is entering the final season of his five-year, $25,000,000 contract extension signed with the Canucks in 2021, while Conor Garland is also entering the final season of his five-year, $24,750,000 contract signed to remain in Vancouver in 2021.

Vancouver appears to have an untouchable on defense

While the Vancouver Canucks continue to figure out where they are headed as an organization, one young blueliner seems to have played himself into being one of the team's untouchable assets.

That would be Elias Pettersson... the defenseman. Thomas Drance spoke about Pettersson during his hit on the Donnie & Dhali show shared on X by Donnie & Dhali.

"And then, as for the young guys, that first-rounder, I'm sure that's burning a hole in the Canucks pocket like I'm sure it is. I'd be a little bit more surprised if they were to consider moving Tom Willander." Drance said (2:47).

"I think Elias Pettersson, the young defenseman, I think he's off the table. I think he's as close to untouchable as it gets. I would assume that applies to Tom Willander as well, although I don't know it specifically the way I do with Elias Pettersson," Drance added.

The 21-year-old Elias Pettersson has two years remaining on his three-year, $2,514,999 entry-level contract with the Canucks signed in 2023. He's played in just 28 career NHL games, though Vancouver clearly seems to like what they've seen thus far.

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

