NHL insider speculates the "truth" about Edmonton Oilers' trade deadline plan involving injured Evander Kane's $20,500,000 contract

The Edmonton Oilers are in a difficult position regarding winger Evander Kane's return. The club is unsure if he will be healthy enough to play by the March 1 trade deadline, and the uncertainty makes them cautious about their spending.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of the Daily Face Off has revealed that the Oilers won't acquire a goalie at the deadline. The Oilers are limited by their LTIR situation, which restricts them on how much they can spend on new players.

While as per speculations, Evander Kane will go on LTIR, the truth is that the Oilers are unsure about his status and are hesitant to make any big moves. Speaking to Edmonton Journal's Bob Stauffer, Seravalli said:

"It’s been a lengthy and long road of recovery with multiple different … surgeries for a Evander Kane. And I think people in the fan base have sort of provided the like, ‘W ink wink, oh yeah, of course, there’s a chance he could come back, wink wink.

"But really he’s going on LTIR, isn’t that right?’ And I’m like, no, that’s not the truth. The truth is the Oilers, they don’t feel very comfortable about this situation one way or the other. And in the end, what it really might come down to is the Oilers don’t have that LTIR money to spend and they could only really make one acquisition.”

Evander Kane has one more year remaining on his four-year, $20.5 million contract. Seravalli suggested that the Oilers' ability to acquire players with significant salaries hinges on whether they can utilize Kane's contract.

Kane underwent surgery for a sports hernia last year and hasn't played since last season's playoffs. He's currently in the midst of his rehabilitation process and has begun skating, but not at full speed.

Edmonton Oilers' trade deadline plans hinge on Evander Kane

The Edmonton Oilers' deadline plans hinge heavily on the status of Evander Kane. If his return is delayed until the end of the regular season or if he remains sidelined entirely, the Oilers will have significant cap space to pursue multiple additions at the deadline.

However, when Kane returns, the Edmonton Oilers will gain a key offensive addition to their forward lines. Despite the potential for Kane's return, the Oilers' limited LTIR funds may restrict them to only one or two major acquisitions at the deadline.

