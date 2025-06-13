NHL insider states Detroit Red Wings are 'absolutely starving' to land a significant star like Maple Leafs' $65,408,000 pending UFA

NHL insider Darren Dreger shared intriguing insights into the Detroit Red Wings' pursuit of a marquee free agent Mitch Marner’s signing this offseason. Speculations suggest the star winger may not re-sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs when his six-year, $65.4 million contract expires on July 1st.

Speaking on "FanDuel Overdrive," Dreger noted that both the Red Wings organization and their fans are eager to land a big-name player like Marner.

While Dreger isn't necessarily connecting Marner to Detroit, he says he can envision the Red Wings being willing to pay over $14 million per year for the talented forward.

“I have a hard time envisioning Mitch Marner playing for the Red Wings and being that close to the Toronto Maple Leafs, but the Detroit Red Wings—the entire organization, the building, the city, the fan base—is absolutely starving for something like that, something significant.”Dreger said.(0:49)

Trending

Marner delivered strong numbers for the Maple Leafs this season, racking up 102 points (35 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games. He followed that with 13 points in 13 playoff games, though Toronto couldn’t get past the second round.

Dreger pointed out that seeing Marner land with the Red Wings would be a bit unexpected, especially considering how close the team is to the Leafs geographically. However, he believes Detroit is prepared to make a big offer to land a star like Marner and energize their fanbase.

Bryan Hayes on Mitch Marner's "frosty" relationship with the Maple Leafs

Speculation has been building about a strained relationship between Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Bryan Hayes weighed in, wondering if it’s smart for either party to let personal feelings cloud what should ultimately be a business decision.

"I mean there have been reports that the relationship is frosty or whatever different terms. I don't see how that makes any sense if we're dealing with business." Hayes said. (4:20 onwards)

Hayes feels the Leafs have not treated Marner poorly, so he doesn't understand what could have led to any frostiness between the two sides. While contract negotiations may have caused some tension, Hayes doesn't believe either the Leafs or Marner would intentionally hurt their own interests out of pettiness or hard feelings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama